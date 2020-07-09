Accor’s onefinestay adds Saint Tropez to its growing Villa Collection

Read Article

onefinestay, a leading hospitality brand from Accor, offering the world’s finest homes and service, has announced the addition of Saint-Tropez to its growing Villa Collection. From super-slick hideaways to classically French retreats, onefinestay has curated 40 exceptional villas in the sunkissed region, all of them personally vetted for their quality, location, elegance and comfort.

From July 2020, the global brand invites luxury travellers to experience the French Riviera like a true local in a unique and stylish home-from-home, whilst enjoying unmatched hospitality including personalised concierge services, professional housekeeping and 24/7 support. Weekly rates start from US$ 18,000 and bookings are now open for 2020 and 2021.

onefinestay is well poised to design the ultimate Saint-Tropez itinerary, whether that be for a multigenerational family holiday or a friends’ getaway. Its experienced concierge team is on hand to personalise each stay with a range of premium services and amenities, including private chefs and grocery delivery, beach excursions and boat rentals, vineyard and perfumery tours, nanny services and more.

“The South of France is home to some of the most luxurious villas, exclusive events and holiday experiences in the world, and so it was an obvious addition worth exploring for our Villa Collection,” said Amanda Dyjecinski, chief brand and marketing officer, onefinestay.

She added, “Before the coronavirus crisis, our team spent months searching for and vetting beautiful villas across Saint-Tropez, and I’m incredibly proud of the 40 that we’ve selected to join the portfolio as they are all incredibly unique and of the highest quality. Now as travel bans begin to lift we’re seeing a rebound in inquiries for villa holidays, especially for the French Riviera, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our newest destination soon.”

Today’s travellers are searching for additional privacy and space, with villa rentals set to become ever more popular. With the launch of Saint-Tropez, onefinestay guests can now enjoy a wider selection of homes and villas in a new destination, with enhanced housekeeping and guest safety protocols alongside the same professional support and tailored experiences for which the brand is renowned. Here is a first-look at some of the outstanding Saint-Tropez homes now available with onefinestay:

Villa Alore – Located less than one km from the beaches between Port Grimaud and Sainte Maxime, the five bedroom Provencal-designed villa is surrounded by 3,500 sqm of private landscaped gardens and overlooks the blue bay of Saint-Tropez and the port. The large heated swimming pool has its own pool house with a summer kitchen and various sundecks. An exceptional staff including a private Michelin-trained chef, personal concierge, and a dedicated villa host are on-hand to cater to any whim.

– Located less than one km from the beaches between Port Grimaud and Sainte Maxime, the five bedroom Provencal-designed villa is surrounded by 3,500 sqm of private landscaped gardens and overlooks the blue bay of Saint-Tropez and the port. The large heated swimming pool has its own pool house with a summer kitchen and various sundecks. An exceptional staff including a private Michelin-trained chef, personal concierge, and a dedicated villa host are on-hand to cater to any whim. Villa Avery– Situated in the countryside, yet mere minutes from the town centre, this bright and modern villa accommodates up to 12 guests. On the ground floor, an open-plan living space opens onto the terrace, while a stunning kitchen overlooks the garden. It has six generously-sized ensuite bedrooms, a state-of-the-art private home fitness room and a large outdoor pool with a pool house. Perfectly set up for entertaining, guests will love the vast terrace with a BBQ area for summer evenings spent at home with

friends and family.

● Villa Pampelonne – A spacious six-bedroom villa ideal for a family or group of friends looking to soak up the Côte d’Azur lifestyle. With breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, the arched windows frame outside views like paintings, including the private swimming pool, shaded patio and an expansive garden, ideal for games of hide and seek. The decor is refined luxury with minimalist lines, understated colours, and a nature-inspired selection of elegant raw materials.

● Villa Pearl – With its terracotta roof and blue window shutters, this wonderfully stylish, six bedroom villa is hidden away among vineyards on the edge of Saint-Tropez village, just a five-minute stroll from the beach. Surrounded by 4,000sqm of land, guests will enjoy plenty of privacy. Relax in one of the many living areas, cook up a French feast in a fully equipped kitchen and simply enjoy the Cote D’Azur sunshine from the balcony, terrace or pool. There is also one-bedroom staff accommodation on site.