Accor will soon roll out morning-only tariffs for short-stay guests: Arif Patel

Accor, a globally leading French hospitality major, in a first, is set to roll out its morning-only tariffs programme which will be offered on a 60 per cent discount as against that of a room-night, for guests staying only for a few hours at all the brands under Accor, said Arif Patel, VP – Sales, Marketing, Loyalty & Distribution, India & South Asia, Accor Hotels. “Under this member-only programme, the guests will have access to all other services at the hotels and will be able to book it only on the Accor website because no OTAs sell zero room nights,” added Patel.

When queried about the entry of Accor’s newly introduced lifestyle hotel brand ‘Tribe’ and globally-recognised luxury brand ‘Raffles’ on Indian shores, Patel hinted at some developments in the days to come.

Accor currently has four luxury hotel brands including the Swissotel, Fairmont, Sofitel and Pullman in India. Speaking about the effect of GST with respect to 28 per cent slab in the case of room-tariffs above Rs 7500 per night, across their luxury brands, Patel said that the effect of GST has certainly been good to the hotels under Accor brands operational in India. He added, “With our upcoming morning-only tariffs programme, our members will be able to experience all the luxuries while paying a lower tax slab as the tariffs won’t exceed the markup of price set for the 28 per cent slab.”

Speaking about the company’s focus on the alternate accommodation market, Patel remarked, they have been one of the pioneers focusing on this space. He said, “This is why we are known as an augmented hospitality company instead of a traditional hotels company. Providing experiences to the patrons, across verticals under Accor remains at the core of the brand, be it hotels or alternate accommodation space, for which ALL (Accor Live Limitless) will be benefiting our member patrons across Accor’s global portfolio.”

ALL is the recently restructured loyalty programme by Accor to be unveiled in October this year.

Commenting on the high attrition rates in the industry, Patel said, “We not only create experiences for our guests but also our employees, where everything including their back-end offices to the comfort in uniforms, everything is closely looked into, which in turn reduces the turnout rate at Accor.”

He said they have requested the government to incentivise the hospitality industry to create significant number of jobs, and also hire majorly the unskilled employees who can then be trained to join workforces in any vertical years later.