Accor unveils friends and family discount for healthcare professionals

Accor, a global leader in augmented hospitality shows gratitude towards healthcare professionals by providing them the friends and family rate in all their hotels across India and Sri Lanka. Accor is deemed to be the first hospitality brand to offer discounts to appreciate the continuous hard work of the healthcare professionals. In these challenging times, the healthcare community has been nothing less than superheroes, saving lives day and night, selflessly and diligently. It is just a small gesture from Accor to acknowledge their sedulous and assiduous effort to keep everyone safe.

The friends and family discount offer is valid for stays through June 12, 2020 to December 31, 2020 in all Accor’s hotels in India and Sri Lanka. Health care professionals can easily avail of the offer on the brand website. It is a 30 per cent discount on the best available rate of the hotel room.

Kerrie Hannaford, VP – Commercial, Accor India & South Asia, said, “We at Accor would like to express our gratitude towards healthcare professionals by extending friends and family discount rate to them. We salute the meticulous hard work of the healthcare professionals and applaud their efforts for the wellbeing of the community. It’s commendable how their determination and commitment towards the patients and their families, the community, and each other has never wavered during this extremely stressful time.”