Accor reports consolidated first-quarter 2020 revenue down 17 per cent

Accor said the consolidated first-quarter 2020 revenue totaled €768 million, down 17 per cent as reported and 15.8 per cent like-for-like. RevPAR fell by 25.4 per cent reflecting the sharp deterioration in the environment due to the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, first in Asia-Pacific (-33.7 per cent) and then in other regions, including Europe (-23.2 per cent) and North America (-22.2 per cent).

Changes in the scope of consolidation (acquisitions and disposals) had a negative impact of-€7 million largely due to the disposal of Mövenpick leased hotels. Currency effects had a negative impact of -€4 million, mainly due to the Australian dollar (-4.2 per cent) offset by the US dollar (+3.0 per cent).

During first-quarter 2020, Accor opened 58 hotels, representing 8,000 rooms, which the company deems to be a satisfying level given the current environment. At end-March 2020, the Group had a portfolio of 746,903 rooms (5,085 hotels) and a pipeline of 208,000 rooms (1,202 hotels), of which 76 per cent in emerging markets. As of April 22, 2020, 62 per cent of the Group’s hotels are closed, i.e., more than 3,100 units.

Decrease in revenue

The Group reported first-quarter 2020 revenue of €768 million, down 15.8 per cent like-for-like. This decrease reached -17.5 per cent for Hotel Services and -13.0 per cent for Hotel Assets. New Businesses revenue was down 13.8 per cent like-for-like.

HotelServices, which operated 5,085 hotels (746,903 rooms) under franchise agreements and management contracts at the end of March 2020, reported a 17.5 per cent like-for-like decrease in revenue, to €540 million. This decline reflects the rapid COVID-19-related deterioration in RevPAR. Revenue in the Management & Franchise (M&F) business was down 34.9 per cent, with performance hit by the gradual spread of the virus in various regions.

Consolidated RevPAR was down 25.4 per cent overall in the quarter, including a 62.6 per cent decline in March alone, after a 2.0 per cent increase in January and a 10.2 per cent decrease in February. RevPAR’s impact on M&F revenue was compounded by the significant decline in incentive bonuses based on hotels’ gross operating profit.

Revenue derived from the “Hotel Assets & Other” segment was down 13.0 per cent like-for-like, reflecting the lesser impact of COVID-19 in Australia and the time lag in the spread of the pandemic in Brazil. The 20.4 per cent decline in revenue as reported was exacerbated by the sale of the Mövenpick leased hotels early March 2020. At the end of March 2020, this segment, which includes owned and leased hotels, represented 167 hotels and 29,930 rooms.

New Businesses (concierge services, luxury home rentals, private sales for luxury hotel stays, and digital services for hotels) generated revenue of €32 million, down 13.8 per cent like-for-like from €37 million in 2019. The decline was 13.3 per cent as reported due to currency effects.

Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, Accor, said, “The world is facing an unprecedented health crisis that is having massive and unique impacts on the tourism industry. Nearly two-thirds of our hotels are currently closed, and most of the others are being used to support healthcare workers and all those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. Against this backdrop, the efforts of our employees and our owners have been extraordinary. Today, our challenge is twofold: manage the emergency and prepare for the rebound. The Group is in a strong position to address the current situation and we are taking aggressive measures to adapt our organization. Accor’s recent transformation has left the Group with a robust balance sheet which will enable it to absorb the economic consequences of this crisis in the coming quarters. At the same time, we are preparing for the recovery alongside the authorities and professional organizations in the countries in which we operate so that the Group will be well-positioned to rebound as quickly as possible.”

The rapid changes in the environment, with the virus spreading to all continents, and their impact on the hotel business are unprecedented. Visibility is currently not high enough for the Group to estimate the financial impact this crisis will have on its results and financial position for the fiscal year 2020. For the first quarter, Accor estimates a €170 million EBITDA shortfall. This amount reflects the gradual closure of a majority of its portfolio in March. It only very partially incorporates the positive impacts of the cost-saving measures taken in end-March.