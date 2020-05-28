Accor ‘Reignites the love of Travel’ with a global campaign as hotels and resorts worldwide begin to reopen

Read Article

ALL – Accor Live Limitless, the daily lifestyle companion that integrates rewards, services and experiences throughout the Accor portfolio of brands, has introduced a new global campaign: Reignite the Love of Travel. The campaign is launching with a short film designed to reassure and to create desire while uplifting its audience.

Accor, a global hospitality leader, has begun the exciting process of reopening some of its hotels that temporarily closed in response to the global pandemic. With restrictions now easing across many destinations, and the number of reopened hotels in the Accor network projected to climb steadily over the coming months, Accor is investing in the resurgence of the travel and service industries and economic recovery in the communities where it operates.

Steven Taylor, chief marketing officer, Accor said, “During the lockdown periods everywhere, we have been surprised to see so many people on social media sharing their craving for travel with such uplifting humour and creativity: it was heart-warming for us to see that they were missing us as much as we were missing them. The message of our campaign then came naturally as we invested to prepare for the immediate holiday season as well as for longer term bookings. Seeing the quick business recovery in China, we wanted to do our part to reassure our guests and to reignite the travel desire.”

Accor’s ‘Reignite the Love of Travel’ campaign will launch with an engaging social media campaign. Travelers will be invited to share their travel dreams and inspiration, which will be combined to create a second ALL montage-style inspirational travel film.

Offering reassurance to travellers as they head back into the world, Accor’s ALLSAFE cleanliness programme protects guests and staff, while assuring travellers they can feel safe while staying at Accor’s hotels. These measures have been developed with the support of Bureau Veritas, a recognised world leader in testing, inspections and certification services.

Added Taylor, “We have reacted to the crisis with a fully-fledged marketing strategy which firstly reassures our guests through the launch of ALLSAFE and that has established world-class cleanliness standards and protocols to ensure our guests are welcomed back in full safety. Secondly, in these challenging times we believe it is part of our mission to inspire people with positivity, humour and encourage them to reignite their love of travel.”

Accor’s ‘Reignite the Love of Travel’ campaign will launch in key markets worldwide throughout the summer.