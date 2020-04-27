Accor Q1 results: APAC records 33.7 per cent decline in RevPar

Read Article

Accor has reported that its consolidated first-quarter 2020 revenue totalled €768 million, down 17 per cent as reported and 15.8 per cent like-for-like. RevPar fell by 25.4 per cent, reflecting the sharp deterioration in the environment due to the worldwide spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, first in Asia-Pacific (-33.7 per cent) and then in other regions, including Europe (-23.2 per cent) and North America (-22.2 per cent).

Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, Accor, said, “The world is facing an unprecedented health crisis that is having massive and unique impacts on the tourism industry. Nearly two-thirds of our hotels are currently closed, and most of the others are being used to support healthcare workers and all those on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19. Against this backdrop, the efforts of our employees and our owners have been extraordinary. Today, our challenge is twofold: manage the emergency and prepare for the rebound.”

He added, “The group is in a strong position to address the current situation and we are taking aggressive measures to adapt our organisation. Accor’s recent transformation has left the group with a robust balance sheet which will enable it to absorb the economic consequences of this crisis in the coming quarters. At the same time, we are preparing for the recovery alongside the authorities and professional organisations in the countries in which we operate so that the group will be well positioned to rebound as quickly as possible.”

Changes in the scope of consolidation (acquisitions and disposals) had a negative impact of-€7 million largely due to the disposal of Mövenpick leased hotels. Currency effects had a negative impact of -€4 million, mainly due to the Australian dollar (-4.2 per cent) offset by the US dollar (+3.0 per cent).

During first-quarter 2020, Accor opened 58 hotels, representing 8,000 rooms, which is a very satisfying level given the current environment. At end-March 2020, the group had a portfolio of 746,903 rooms (5,085 hotels) and a pipeline of 208,000 rooms (1,202 hotels), of which 76 per cent are in emerging markets. As of April 22, 2020, 62 per cent of the group’s hotels are closed, i.e., more than 3,100 units.

In France, RevPAR fell 22.4 per cent in first-quarter 2020. Paris and the regional cities saw similar declines of -22.3 per cent and -22.4 per cent, respectively. The lockdown implemented since March 17 led to the temporary closure of more than 75 per cent of Accor hotels in France.

In the United Kingdom, RevPAR declined by 22.1 per cent. London was more affected than the regional cities with RevPAR down 23.9 per cent and 19.7 per cent, respectively. Most hotels have been closed since March 25.

In Germany, where protective measures were put in place on March 22, the impact on RevPAR was similar, reflecting a 24.5 per cent decline for the quarter.

Spain, which went into lockdown on March 14, reported a 29 per cent drop in RevPAR in the first quarter.

In Asia-Pacific RevPAR was down 33.7 per cent, reflecting the deterioration that began a month earlier than in Europe.

In China, RevPar fell by 67.7 per cent in first-quarter 2020. The epicenter of the pandemic is still affected by Covid-19, but initial signs of an improvement can be seen in the pick-up in occupancy rates and in the restaurant business. Average prices remain low as the rooms are mainly being used by medical personnel or for quarantine measures.

In Australia, where Covid-19 has had a more limited impact, the decline in RevPar was somewhat less pronounced at 18.2 per cent. This decline was also mitigated by the hotels being used for quarantine, which had a positive short-term impact on RevPar.

In Middle East & Africa, RevPar was down 21.4 per cent. The trend was similar to Europe’s due to the closure of the holy cities since the end of February.

RevPar in North America, Central America & the Caribbean was affected by the closure of numerous hotels since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was down 22.2 per cent.

Lastly, business has so far proven more resilient in South America, with a RevPar decline of 11.2 per cent. However, this resilience reflects the time lag in the spread of the pandemic.

For the first quarter, Accor estimates a €170 million EBITDA shortfall. This amount reflects the gradual closure of a majority of its portfolio in March. It only very partially incorporates the positive impacts of the cost-saving measures taken in end-March. These are ramping up and will produce most of their results in the coming months. These measures include:

A travel ban, hiring freeze, and reduced schedules or furloughing for 75 per cent of global head office teams for Q2, resulting in a minimum €60 million reduction in G&A for 2020.

A review of the recurring investment plan for 2020, resulting in a €60 million reduction in capital expenditures for the year.

The significant cost reduction (sales, marketing, IT, etc.) to offset drastic fee decrease.

April and May are expected to be the most difficult months of the year, with very low occupancy rates and strong uncertainty about timing and lockdown relaxation as well as the pace for border reopenings. However, a few markets are showing some positive signs, primarily China, where there are first indications of recovery.

In these extraordinary times, the group can rely on its very strong financial position, with more than €2.5 billion in available liquidity at end-March 2020 and an undrawn revolving credit facility of €1.2 billion with no covenant testing before June 2021.