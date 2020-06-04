Accor opens seventh MGallery in Vietnam

Read Article

Nestled between towering limestone karsts and verdant island mountains, Hôtel Perle d’Orient Cat Ba – MGallery welcomes travellers to a world of tranquil beauty, unhurried exploration and home-grown delights in the picturesque Lan Ha Bay.

Offering guests sublime views of Lan Ha Bay and the ecologically diverse Cat Ba National Park, the hotel is the first international luxury property on Cat Ba Island. Set in the alluring Gulf of Tonkin, Cat Ba is a destination that offers a rich treasure trove of nature easily accessible by car and ferry.

“We are delighted to announce our 34th Accor property in Vietnam with the opening of our seventh MGallery in the country that will join a unique collection of boutique storied hotels. The design of Hôtel Perle d’Orient Cat Ba – MGallery, brings a cosmopolitan touch that celebrates the spirit of Indochine Vietnam,” said Patrick Basset, COO, Accor, Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia and the Maldives.

Hôtel Perle d’Orient Cat Ba – MGallery encourages well-heeled travellers, families and couples to explore the charm and elegance of yesteryear. The sophisticated twist of classical style is enshrined in every corner of the hotel, from the charming ambience of the guest rooms to decorative pieces handpicked to evoke the essence of a bygone era.

Featuring an open-concept layout modelled after traditional Vietnamese homes, each of the 121 guestrooms at Hôtel Perle d’Orient Cat Ba – MGallery are designed with neoclassical furnishings to encapsulate the spirit of the heyday Indochine era. From high quality hardwood floors, old-style claw foot bathtubs, rattan wicker chairs, and traditional ceiling fans to intricate wall tiling patterns, each guestroom reflects a luxurious yet authentic design.

The hotel’s two restaurants and three bars offer the largest variety of cuisine on the island. Overlooking the ocean from a colonial-inspired terrace, the all-day dining restaurant Indochine Kitchen serves both local fusion and internationally-inspired dishes. Its in-door space features elegant interior touches. For an indulgent fine dining experience on the island, relish the exquisite Japanese cuisine at Akoya. Light bites and inspired cocktails can be enjoyed at the al fresco Rock’s Bar where a laid-back atmosphere encourages diners to soak up expansive views of Lan Ha Bay. Breathtaking sea views can also be enjoyed from the serene rooftop Vitality Bar. For a more casual but no less luxurious experience, the Indochine Lounge delights senses with high tea, stylish aperitivo and a selection of signature cocktails.

Hôtel Perle d’Orient Cat Ba – MGallery features an array of state-of-the-art facilities including an ocean-themed Kid’s Club with engaging indoor and outdoor activities for the little ones. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy the gym located on the ground floor. On the hotel’s rooftop, a stunning wellness centre with an outdoor pool, and spa that offers a range of facial and massage treatments using local medicinal healing herbs. At sunrise and sunset, guests can unwind with rooftop yoga classes.

For weddings and events, the Crystal Ballroom can host up to 190 guests, while the Tonkin Room can accommodate small meetings and private functions for up to 26 guests.

Cat Ba is considered the adventure tourism capital of Vietnam, known for its sporting activities such as kayaking, rock climbing, trekking and mountain biking. The nearby Cat Ba National Park is home to a diverse cross-section of plant and animal life, with over 160 species of birds, as well as numerous reptiles, fish and sea turtles. Cat Ba National Park is well-known for eco-tourism, with many tour operators offering trek packages to explore the park.

“Hôtel Perle d’Orient aims to redefine the new concept of luxury tourism on the island. Part of the MGallery collection of boutique hotels, the hotel features a classical design with a sophisticated twist and an inviting charm in a modern atmosphere. We look forward to sharing the enchantment of timeless design and memorable experiences with our guests,” said Michael Melzer, General Manager, Hôtel Perle d’Orient Cat Ba – MGallery.

From Hanoi, Cat Ba Island is accessible by a two-hour drive to Hai Phong and a 15-minute ferry transfer.