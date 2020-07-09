Accor opens Pullman Yueyang in Hunan province, China

Read Article

Accor has opened Pullman Yueyang in Hunan province. The contemporary premium hotel is the ancient Chinese city’s first international upscale branded hotel and Pullman’s 39th property to open in Greater China.

Pullman Yueyang is located by Dongting Lake, Nanhu scenic area in Yueyang. An important central Chinese city along the Yangtze River with more than 25 centuries of history, Yueyang is the only international trade port in Hunan. With lake views, the hotel offers easy access to tourist destinations including Nanhu Square, Sheng’an Temple and Jin’e Park. The hotel is just eight kilometers away from the central business district, 30 minutes’ drive from Yueyang East Railway Station, and 35 minutes’ drive from Yueyang Sanhe Airport.

Gary Rosen, chairman and CEO, Accor Greater China, said, “Pullman Yueyang, as the only internationally renowned premium branded hotel in the city of Yueyang, will help accelerate the development of the city’s business sector with unique brand concept and facilities to support meetings, conferences and events. The hotel will further reinforce Pullman’s hallmark such as Art at Play that enhances guest enjoyment of great work-life balance through outstanding creative experiences, regardless of whether they are for business or pleasure. Pullman Yueyang will blend in beautifully with the cultural scene of this remarkable and historically significant destination.”

Pullman Yueyang offers 213 spacious guestrooms and suites, with the majority boasting balconies and panoramic views of Dongting Lake. The outdoor swimming pool is directly accessible by 16 rooms, including six family rooms and three suites. In keeping with the natural surroundings, the hotel’s design features water and forest elements. Combined with the warmth of Mediterranean inspired architecture through yellow walls and red tiles, the hotel is imbued with a romantic and welcoming ambience. Guestrooms are appointed with the Pullman brand’s signature amenities including C.O. Bigelow toiletries, while suites and the executive floor guestrooms contain Nespresso coffee machines exclusively for guests’ enjoyment.

Pullman Yueyang’s restaurants and lounges contain numerous choices to satisfy gastronomic cravings. Lakeside All Day Dining restaurant offers an innovative borderless buffet at breakfast and dinner alongside a la carte options, with authentic Hunan and Cantonese cuisine as well as international favourites. Five private dining rooms are designed to distill the essence of Hunan and Cantonese culture. The Lobby Lounge allows guests and visitors to kick back and relax over coffee, tea, snacks or juices. The Executive Lounge and its stunning sunsets over Dongting Lake is the ideal place to partake in happy hour with the hotel’s signature mojito or a bite of Pullman’s celebrated baked treat.

Pullman Yueyang’s meeting facilities underscore the brand’s Meet & Play concept with a combined total of 2,800 sq m of meeting and event spaces. The flexible rooms are ideal for large scale conferences, storybook weddings or intimate events. At 861 sq m, the hotel’s pillar-free ballroom is equipped with a large built-in LED screen and state-of-the-art equipment. An additional 15 meeting rooms including a multi-function room make up the balance of the conference areas. Further, an outdoor lawn adjacent to the swimming pool is the only place in town to host a splendid outdoor poolside wedding in Yueyang.

Rounding out the hotel’s spaces is the wellness facilities with its 2,000 sq m outdoor swimming pool paradise complex that includes a children’s pool and heated indoor pool. Gym buffs can get their joy pumping in Fit Lounge by working out on its state-of-the-art equipment or relax in the sauna.

Stephen Li, GM, Pullman Yueyang, said, “The hotel is an intriguing blend of Yueyang’s thousands year old charm with Pullman’s contemporary and cosmopolitan flair. Our advanced and spacious MICE offerings with Pullman’s Meet & Play concept are second to none in the local market. With Yueyang as the second largest city in Hunan, an increasing number of national and provincial level conferences and major events are held regularly in the city. Our hotel’s fully equipped multi-functional conference spaces make the hotel many event planners’ first choice. Moreover, Pullman Yueyang is a great addition to Yueyang market for both leisure and business travellers.”