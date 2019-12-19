Accor opens Grand Mercure Gandhinagar GIFT City in Gujarat

GIFT City developed with India’s first ‘Intelligent and Green Infrastructure’ welcomes its first international hotel with Grand Mercure Gandhinagar GIFT City. Based on the concept of leading financial service nations, GIFT City is planned with state of the art connectivity, infrastructure and transportation access integrated into the design of the city. Located on the bank of the Sabarmati River, GIFT City connects the business capital (Ahmedabad) and political capital (Gandhinagar) of Gujarat State.

Grand Mercure Gandhinagar GIFT City features 151 well-equipped guestrooms. The nine-floor hotel, amidst GIFT City, is built to cater to the demands of seasoned frequent travellers looking for quality accommodation and admirers of inventive homegrown interior. Keeping the state’s rich cultural, historical, culinary and geographical dimensions a topmost priority, the hotel incorporates local touch points to all its premium services, food, accommodation and healthy lifestyle options.

Through storytelling, the property brings the distinctive culture and traditions of Gujarat to life, with local interpretation of the four brand signatures: sense of welcome, sense of F&B, sense of wellness and sense of culture and discovery. Inspired by the rich culinary legacy of Gujarat, the hotel has a specialty restaurant Samaroh, which offers local quintessential Gujarati delicacies. Guests are welcomed with a Gujarati Thali which truly captures the flavours of the state and is a treat to reckon with.

“We are extremely delighted to present Grand Mercure Gandhinagar GIFT City, our very first hotel outside South India and the seventh hotel by Brigade Group. It is our privilege to have been offered an opportunity to create this landmark project in Gujarat and we are grateful for all the support and encouragement we have received from the Government and from the GIFT City authorities. Being the first hotel development in GIFT City, we have spared no efforts in ensuring top quality in terms of the product and services. We are confident our guests will love the experience of staying and dining at the hotel.” said MR Jaishankar, CMD, Brigade Group.

“We are extremely happy to launch Grand Mercure Gandhinagar GIFT City, the first international branded hotel, in the foremost operational smart city of the country. With the support of Brigade Group, we have successfully established three Grand Mercure properties in the country and look forward to collaborating for more hotels going forward .” said Jean-Michel Cassé, COO – India & South Asia, Accor.

“Along with our partners, Brigade Group, we are excited to open the Grand Mercure GIFT City and support the city’s vision to be a global financial and Information Technology hub. Grand Mercure from Accor, with its sense of universal hospitality and uniquely local touchpoints, will provide travellers with globally benchmarked and quality accommodation. Gujarat is a pivotal state with growing infrastructure and overall development. We look forward to continued hotel development opportunities in the state.” said Lokesh Sabharwal, Vice President – Development & Special Projects, South Asia, Accor.

Located in the proximity of corporate houses, Grand Mercure Gandhinagar has six meeting rooms, which are perfect place for conferences, training programs and social events. The hotel has a pillarless ballroom that can comfortably accommodate up to 200 delegates. Leisure facilities include a state-of-the-art fitness centre, an infinity pool with a separate party area and a yoga pavilion to rejuvenate the mind and body.

Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat is known for its rich cultural heritage, beautiful temples and serene environment. Popular city attractions include the Akshardham Temple known for its spectacular architecture and pilgrimage influx from around the country. Other nearby places worth visiting are Sabarmati Ashram – Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad and Modhera Sun Temple. Guests can also plan visit to the World’s Tallest Statue, Statue of Unity and Rann of Kutch with the help from the hotel’s concierge.

“We are pleased to open our hotel in GIFT City,” said Bijoy Sengupta, GM, Grand Mercure Gandhinagar GIFT City. “We will ensure that the hotel’s new standard of hospitality will justify the purpose of all our guests from leisure to business; personal to professional. We look forward to cater to the city’s growing tourism and business activities.”

To celebrate its opening, the hotel is offering a stay inclusive of buffet breakfast, hotel credit worth Rs 2000, complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability) and Wi-Fi when you book your stay till 31st May 2020. Members of Accor’s loyalty programme ALL-Accor Live Limitless now have another property at which they can earn, redeem and spend points at, while making use of the multiple offerings that ALL provides.