Accor Live Limitless – ALL- reveals digital cartoon to showcase the iconic new Paris Saint-Germain football jersey

ALL – Accor Live Limitless, has launched a groundbreaking digital cartoon to showcase the iconic new away Paris Saint-Germain football jersey and celebrate ALL’s global ambition to revive football fans’ passion while inspiring travellers to live limitless experiences around the world.

Made in collaboration with the multi-disciplinary award-winning Illustrator Spiros Halaris, the cartoon celebrates football’s return to Parc des Princes for the 2020/21 season as well as ALL – Accor Live Limitless, the daily lifestyle companion that brings together all the benefits, services and experiences offered by the Accor universe.

ALL’s partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, first launched in 2019, brings together a world-leading augmented hospitality group with the world’s fastest-growing football club. Paris Saint-Germain’s booming popularity, unique lifestyle approach and world-acclaimed know-how to inspire supporters and partners alike combines well with Accor’s loyalty programme, which aims to offer “once in a lifetime” member experiences across more than 5,000 hotels and global brands, from economy to luxury, including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Novotel, Mercure and ibis.

The new Paris Saint-Germain jersey, based on an iconic design in time for the historic club’s 50th anniversary celebrations, has been long-awaited by fans and is inspiring players to get back to the game they love after an unprecedented break due to Covid-19. Because access to the players was not possible due to lockdown, ALL – Accor Live limitless chose instead to create this premium animated cartoon to show off the new away jersey and the very best elements of our two universes: teamwork and passion. With this cartoon, Accor also aims to inspire people with positivity and encourage them to reignite their love of travel, through the rediscovery of the hotel company’s 110 destinations.