Accor launches new midscale lifestyle brand Tribe

French hospitality major Accor is launching Tribe, a new lifestyle brand in the midscale segment. Tribe is a custom-made solution for new needs and desires and was created in response to a fact that today, more than ever before, travellers seek a high-quality hotel experience at an affordable price.

Tribe, as per the company, is reshaping the traditional hotel experience, enabling guests to live, work and play in contemporary interiors.

Tribe currently consists of one address (with 126 rooms) just a stone’s throw away from the botanic garden at Kings Park, Perth, Australia – one of the largest inner-city parks in the world. Ten other openings are already scheduled to take place by 2022 in Europe and the Asia Pacific, totaling more than 1,700 rooms.

With a flexible and unique model, the new “Tribe” concept targets an international clientele of regular travellers. A totally redesigned hospitality concept Tribe welcomes regular travellers by providing them with everything they need in vibrant living spaces, centered around a welcoming lobby area, guest rooms offering the utmost comfort and the latest technologies.

The new brand boasts of a smart design which pays particular attention to user-friendliness without overlooking either style or comfort. Several creative areas are available to guests. Working, arranging a meeting or enjoying a drink, everything is possible. The brand’s modern style is complemented by artfully designed objects giving the perception of an upscale space. Moroso chairs, an array of Jean-Paul Gaultier cushions, lamps provided by the renowned British designer Tom Dixon, etc. From the lobby to the guest rooms, and encompassing the common areas, each Tribe object has been carefully crafted, selected and installed in order to bring a distinctive decor to the hotel. Furthermore, in terms of services, Tribe is going back to basics to give customers what they want, and nothing else. In their rooms, guests will benefit from under-bed storage, have the opportunity to unwind in front of the smart TV or enjoy a refreshing shower using Kevin Murphy professional products. Nespresso coffee capsules and T2 teabags are provided free of charge in place of a pricey minibar. A Grab & Go station is also available 24/7.

The Tribe customers will enjoy a high-quality hotel experience in non-standardised properties. In partnership with local producers, Tribe hotels combine authentic and responsible cuisine and are committed to using seasonal products. Bicycle rental services, fitness center, co-working areas, as well as city deals will all be available at an affordable price at the Tribe branded hotels.

As per the company, Tribe has been designed to appeal not only to guests but to owners and investors as well with a product that guarantees superior financial returns thanks to improved customer perception based on economical spaces and services.

Speaking on the development, Gaurav Bhushan, chief development officer, Accor, said, “The pipeline of over 50 hotels currently being negotiated for the coming years leads us to believe that the Tribe brand will achieve significant growth all over the world including in gateway locations such as Paris, London, Singapore, Dubai Bangkok… It will be making its debut in 150 international destinations by 2030.”