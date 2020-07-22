Accor launches ‘Let Us Take Care of You’ campaign inviting guests for staycations

Read Article

Accor destinations worldwide are embracing the best of local travel this monsoon with a host of special offers and unique experiences that easily prove there’s plenty to see and discover close to home.

From culinary delights, city escapes to weekend getaways, Accor properties are offering local travellers a breadth of exclusive activities guaranteed to create lasting memories for years to come, all while enjoying safe and responsible travel.

Accor invites travellers to explore the world at their doorstep with exclusive offers and experiences available for a limited time. Accor is offering great discounts across all its properties in India and Sri Lanka. For the guest booking directly through Accor channels, they will avail 20 percent discount on BAR (Best Available Rate) including breakfast, any one major meal (a three-course meal), 2X ALL points and same day free cancellation. For bookings through our OTA partners, we are providing the same offer except for the ALL points benefit. The booking period is from July 15 to September 3, 2020 for stays starting from July 15 to October 31, 2020.

Kerrie Hannaford, VP – Commercial, Accor India & South Asia, said, “’Let Us Take Care of You’ is more than a campaign for us. It is an extension of our values of welcoming and taking care our guests. We know everyone is fatigued with their daily routine and nothing better than a safe stay of relaxing and rejuvenating yourself. Keep your trust in us and enjoy comfortable stays at our hotels.”