Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Accor launches ‘Let Us Take Care of You’ campaign inviting guests for staycations
Latest Updates

Accor launches ‘Let Us Take Care of You’ campaign inviting guests for staycations

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Accor destinations worldwide are embracing the best of local travel this monsoon with a host of special offers and unique experiences that easily prove there’s plenty to see and discover close to home.

From culinary delights, city escapes to weekend getaways, Accor properties are offering local travellers a breadth of exclusive activities guaranteed to create lasting memories for years to come, all while enjoying safe and responsible travel.

Accor invites travellers to explore the world at their doorstep with exclusive offers and experiences available for a limited time. Accor is offering great discounts across all its properties in India and Sri Lanka. For the guest booking directly through Accor channels, they will avail 20 percent discount on BAR (Best Available Rate) including breakfast, any one major meal (a three-course meal), 2X ALL points and same day free cancellation. For bookings through our OTA partners, we are providing the same offer except for the ALL points benefit. The booking period is from July 15 to September 3, 2020 for stays starting from July 15 to  October 31, 2020.

Kerrie Hannaford, VP – Commercial, Accor India & South Asia, said, “’Let Us Take Care of You’ is more than a campaign for us. It is an extension of our values of welcoming and taking care our guests. We know everyone is fatigued with their daily routine and nothing better than a safe stay of relaxing and rejuvenating yourself. Keep your trust in us and enjoy comfortable stays at our hotels.”

Share

Related posts

Godrej Appliances eyes sales of 50,000 units of Qube, 20 per cent in B2B sales in first year

Akshay Nayak

14th Hyatt Fair India concludes at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Novotel Chennai SIPCOT opens in Tamil Nadu

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image