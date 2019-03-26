Accor launches APAC’s maiden Hyde branded outlet in Australia

Accor will open its first Hyde branded outlet of Asia Pacific in Australia. Hyde is Accor’s luxury lifestyle hospitality brand. Hyde Paradiso is set to open in Gold Coast in March 2019. The venue will be open all day and evolve into an evening lounge and dining experience.

Speaking about the opening, Simon McGrath, COO, Accor Pacific said, “We are extremely excited to open the first sbe venue for Accor in Australia, on Queensland’s Gold Coast. Our partnership with sbe and Sam Nazarian, its founder and CEO will combine the best of both our worlds to provide unparalleled lifestyle experiences for our guests. Hyde Paradiso will be a game changer for the Gold Coast, which is befitting of a sophisticated and energetic venue which will become the place to see and be seen by the sea.”

Nazarian said, “Everyone at sbe is hugely excited to expand our hospitality brands through the strategic partnership with Accor and to work closely with Simon McGrath and his talented team. Australia is such a welcoming, youthful, and dynamic market full of growth opportunities for our brands, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch Hyde on the Gold Coast. The sbe portfolio will grow to over 50 hotels by 2020, paired with tremendous expansion in the residential, culinary and entertainment venues, including over 150 global venues in the pipeline. We look forward to bringing more of our brands, dining and entertainment experiences to Australia and across the globe with Accor in the future.”

Hyde Beach House Hollywood Florida will open in Q2 of 2019 with 352 residences, the third Hyde property in Miami area. Hyde Hotels and Residences will also expand into the Middle East, with an opening in Doha come 2020.