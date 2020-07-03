Accor introduces enhanced prepaid vouchers for Accor Plus members

Read Article

Accor is set to welcome back its guests with exciting offers for Accor Plus members. The members were always entitled to a 10 per cent discount on every booking and with this voucher, they can avail much more. Accor Plus members can purchase the voucher through Accor Plus telesales channel which is priced at Rs 5000+ GST. The lucrative factor is that members get to redeem it for Rs 6000, hence, they get a 20 per cent additional value on the voucher.

Voucher Details: Booking & stay period- July 1 to December 31, 2020; Participating hotels- All Accor properties in India; Prepaid voucher purchase- Only through India Accor Plus member services; Hotel Booking- Only through Accor website.

A variety of exciting holiday destinations are available in this offer, with over 50 hotels to choose from across India. The offer is valid for bookings and stay between July 1 to December 31, 2020.

Kerrie Hannaford, VP – Commercial, Accor India & South Asia said, “Our teams are working towards welcoming back our esteemed guests and the Accor Plus voucher is a great step for our loyalty members. We are preparing more such exciting offers and discounts for our customers which will be rolled out soon. Our hotels are all prepared with our ALLSafe programme hygiene measures to welcome everyone again.”

Prashanth Kumar, VP – Accor Plus, India & South Asia said, “The Accor Plus pre-paid voucher is a perfect holiday opportunity for our members. They can enjoy their stay for a minimum price at our hotels. We have always been grateful for the support of our growing Accor Plus member base in India. We have over 30,000 Accor Plus Member in India and almost 70 per cent of our members renew their membership every year. The members get to enjoy a plethora of properties- locally, nationally at a price point that fits their desires and wallets. The Accor Plus pre-paid voucher offer points to a larger philosophy that we all need a break from the mundane.”

It is certainly the ‘deal of the season’ for our customers as it comes packed with amazing benefits. The voucher includes complimentary breakfast for two, one welcome drink, one welcome amenity and complimentary laundry.

Another added incentive is that guests can upgrade their room without any additional cost (subject to availability). Furthermore, the more vouchers they buy the more ALL points they can earn – like – On purchase of three vouchers they can earn 1000 points; while a purchase of five vouchers will let them earn 2000 points. These vouchers can be redeemed all at once or at different stays.