Accor introduces Day-use concept with slashed prices ‘Accor Day Stays’

In a bid to cater to the travellers who are looking for short-time stays and constantly are in need of a private and comfortable space just to sit back and unwind; have a slightly longer transit to catch their next flight; or are in need to catch up on some rest or soak in a few moments of well-being, Accor now allows them to book a room for just the day and enjoy their downtime, recharge or take a break, at slashed prices.

Accor has just introduced the concept ‘Day Stays by Accor’ at its 51 hotels across India. According to an internal research, 45 per cent of their guests checked-in to hotels, pay for a night but stay for a couple of hours in the day and use the rooms to rest, freshen up or a take power nap. Through Day Stays by Accor, guests can book a room for day utilisation and can enjoy the comfort of an overnight stay with access to all hotel’s facilities like pool, spa, F&B outlets. This is essentially a room for the day, between 9 am to 9 pm priced approximately 60 per cent of the BAR (best available rate).

Le Club Accor Hotels members can also earn points through this programme.

Speaking about the development, Jean-Michel Cassé, COO, India and South Asia, Accor said, “We at Accor make sure to serve our guests with the best services and offers. Day Stays by Accor has been conceptualized in a way to help our business travellers, transit travellers and guests who look for brief stays at hotels get ease on their pocket with friendly rates and great services. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests looking for a unique experience.”