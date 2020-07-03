Accor intensifies the development of lifestyle brand, TRIBE, with over 50 hotels in the pipeline

Read Article

TRIBE will arrive in Paris this fall, followed by Amsterdam, Warsaw and other launches planned for key gateway cities such as London, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, and Vienna in Europe to start

Accor is stepping up its ambition in the lifestyle sector with TRIBE, a rapidly expanding midscale brand, which is exceeding initial expectations and planning to open more than 50 hotels globally. In Europe, in addition to Paris, Amsterdam or Warsaw where hotels have already been signed, projects in iconic locations such as Berlin, London Brussels, Lisbon and Vienna are currently being finalised. Over the next five years, the brand is planning to open a total of 150 hotels worldwide aimed at a new generation of travellers in search of refined yet affordable experiences.

“Accor is a global leader in the lifestyle segment, thanks to its 11 disruptive brands, including TRIBE and its 50 hotels in the pipeline. The brand is going from strength to strength and is continuing its international expansion with the development of numerous projects. In line with the Group’s growth targets, TRIBE has established itself as the new standard in the world of lifestyle hospitality,” said Gaurav Bhushan, chief development officer, Accor.

TRIBE is an alternative lifestyle brand that is shaking up the rules of hospitality to fulfill the wants and needs of the modern traveller, without compromising on sophistication, style or originality. TRIBE is designed to be a unique urban space. The brand focuses on common areas and guestrooms, creating multifunctional spaces that encourage interaction between guests while providing that home-from-home feeling.

This year will mark the arrival of the first TRIBE hotel un Europe with TRIBE Paris Batignolles, ideally located and designed by Thierry D’Istria. TRIBE Orléans City Center will open in 2021 in France with its colourful pool and sophisticated lounge designed by Desjeux-Delaye. A TRIBE hotel will also open in Amsterdam in 2021 as well as TRIBE Saint-Ouen (Paris, France). TRIBE Warszawa (Poland), and TRIBE Manchester (United Kingdom) are planned for 2022.

Antoine Dubois, Accor SVP Global Marketing Strategy, comments, “The brand keeps evolving and we are delighted to see its network grow. TRIBE is unquestionably a powerful lifestyle brand with a bold identity that challenges the status quo of traditional hotels. The concept is all about urban vibrancy and offers accessible and stylish spaces. When entering a TRIBE hotel to stay or dine, guests know they will be a part of an authentic experience, wherever they are in the world.”

The living spaces are designed to be hybrid areas full of life, midway between spaces for working and entertainment. From the music selection to the choice of roasters of local coffee, nothing happens by chance at TRIBE. Its range of dining options varies throughout the day, to ensure it is always fresh and authentic: a daytime coffee shop becomes a cocktail bar in the evening, with a takeout service available throughout the day, offering a menu of simple, quick and homemade options.

TRIBE collaborates with a variety of celebrated local designers. The modern style is complemented by artfully designed pieces created by emerging artists and designers – not only on the walls, but extending to the choice of seating, soft furnishings and lighting. Each piece has been carefully selected with comfort and style in mind.

In each living space and for every service, particular emphasis has been placed on user-friendliness without compromising on style or comfort. This extends to all the guestrooms, which incorporate high-quality bedding and the latest technology into a space that is both cozy and welcoming.