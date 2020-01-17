Accor inks first SO/ Hotels & Resorts branded property in Spain

Accor’s luxury, lifestyle brand SO/ Hotels & Resorts, together with Sotogrande SA have signed a management agreement to open the first SO/ property in Spain. SO/ Sotogrande Resort & Spa will reflect the brand’s rebellious luxury in this idyllic setting within the Costa del Sol, blending exclusivity with the brand’s commitment to dynamic gastronomy and upbeat vibrant well-being. Upon completion of an extensive renovation and repositioning program of the historical Almenara Hotel, SO/ Sotogrande is expected to open in Spring 2021.

Sotogrande is a prestigious destination located on the southern tip of Spain that is known for its residential sports and leisure offerings. Nestled on the Mediterranean coast between Marbella and Gibraltar, SO/ Sotogrande will be the perfect starting point for visitors to explore Andalusia. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy Tarifa and its “boho” spirit, stroll through the wine region of Jerez, or enjoy authentic and picturesque villages like Ronda and its rich Moorish history.

“We are thrilled that Accor has placed its trust in Sotogrande as a destination. The opening of the SO/ Sotogrande Resort & Spa, will mark an exciting new phase in our consistent efforts to present all the attributes expected of a high-end destination like ours,” said Marc Topiol, chairman, Sotogrande SA.

SO/ Sotogrande will bring a fascinating blend of social spaces, sophisticated experiences and distinctive “Just Say SO” services that celebrate Mediterranean culture. Overlooking all of Sotogrande, the new luxury hotel will feature 151 stylish rooms with 24 suites, setting new standards for true luxury hospitality within the destination.

SO/ Sotogrande will also feature extensive landscaped gardens with breathtaking views of the sea, Gibraltar and the Andalusian countryside, and will enjoy an enviable location in close proximity to some of the most exceptional golf and polo fields in Europe. This authentic oasis will capture the essence of Sotogrande’s originality. Sotogrande is located conveniently near the international airports of Malaga, Gibraltar and Jerez, and is a half an hour away from Marbella and Puerto Banús.

Sotogrande is set apart from other elite destinations in Europe by the breadth and variety of its world-class sports and leisure offering. Three of Europe’s best golf courses (Real Club Valderrama, La Reserva Club, Real Club de Golf Sotogrande) can be found within a four kilometers radius. Moreover, an expanded equine infrastructure, including three polo clubs, is a celebration of the Andalucían equestrian culture, while the Mediterranean shore provides the perfect setting for watersports. The region’s 1,300 sqm nature reserve also provides the perfect space to either lose oneself in the most tranquil of environments or invite colleagues along for team building adventures.

Redefining the traditional codes of hospitality through the lens of an unconventional savoir-faire, SO/ Sotogrande is destined to become one of the most exclusive holiday and leisure destinations in southern Europe. Whether there to relax or work, guests will be spoiled for choice with five swimming pools, nine dining spaces, more than 2,000 square meters of spa and fitness facilities, and nearly 1,000 square meters of conference and meeting space, including an outdoor auditorium.

“SO/ is the most avant-garde brand in Accor’s luxury portfolio, which combines vibrant local energy with creative gastronomic experiences and modern luxury service. The opening of SO/ Sotogrande Resort & Spa represents an excellent opportunity to introduce the brand in Spain and operate an emblematic property within our network, which is currently experiencing rapid growth,” said Marc Dardenne, CEO, Luxury Brands, Europe, Accor.

SO/ Sotogrande is an exciting new hotel for the SO/ portfolio, which includes recent additions such as SO/ Paseo del Prado Havana, SO/ Auckland, SO/ Berlin Das Stue, SO/Vienna and SO/ St. Petersburg. Each SO/ hotel is an avant-garde masterpiece with a character all its own, the result of an artistic vision brought to life by the touch of renowned designers. With an ambitious plan to expand its global presence in the coming years, SO/ plans to open new hotels in Kuala Lumpur, Koh Samui, Dubai, Paris, Melbourne, and Los Cabos.