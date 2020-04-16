Accor hotels in India and Sri Lanka take up initiatives to help the community during challenging times

Read Article

Accor hotels in India and neighbouring countries have been taking many initiatives to help the community during the challenging times the country is faced with.

As the country tries to navigate through this pandemic, the team at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, together with the owning company Shree Naman Group, displayed their true ‘Heartist’ spirit, by donating 4.5 tonnes of sanitisers to fellow citizens, through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and local government agencies, with the help of the khadi-clad superheroes from the local Police Station. “This was the moment of truth and a humbling opportunity to live and embrace the ‘Heartist’ philosophy that our Accor values have so rightly taught us,” a statement read.

Also, at this time of a global breakdown and consequent lock-down in India, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity along with the NGO – Earth Saviours Foundation, provided food for 300 destitute people. The dual property has previously worked with this NGO for their ongoing missions to support homeless senior citizens & deprived females and to protect the environment.

On April 2, 2020 Movenpick Hotel Colombo, together with the Colombo City Tourist Hotels Association (CCTHA), provided lunch packets to all Doctors, Nurses, patients and hospital staff of the IDH (Infectious Diseases Hospital), the primary hospital treating all COVID-19 patients.

In Bengaluru, Grand Mercure Bengaluru at Gopalan Mall reached out to the daily-wage workers in construction sites to provide them with lunch and daily necessities. Amidst the lockdown, there are many daily-wage workers who are still staying in construction sites whose means of earning has ceased. The hotel team visited one such site in the vicinity, serving a wholesome meal to more than 100 workers and their families. The food was prepared maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and even while serving all needed precaution including social distancing was adapted. Alongside the meals, kits with essentials were also distributed to the workers, with the support of the owning company of the hotel, Gopalan Enterprises.

Additionally, ibis New Delhi Aerocity, provided complete support and assistance to the Delhi Government as a quarantine centre for medical care and observation for the Indian guests who returned from abroad.