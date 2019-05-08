Accor Greater China opens Pullman Shanghai Qingpu Excellence

Accor Greater China has recently opened Pullman Shanghai Qingpu Excellence. The hotel is situated on the western side of Shanghai, a historic area where the vibrant city first originated. The property underscores Pullman’s business meets pleasure concept, as it is in the heart of Qingpu Industrial Zone with easy access to both leisure and tourist destinations. Within a short drive of the hotel are some of the popular shopping destinations, scenic Zhujiajiao Ancient Town, picturesque Dianshan Lake, and the collection of Shanghai Grand View museum. The hotel is a 40-minute drive from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and it takes 60 minutes from the hotel to the city’s CBD.

The lobby’s design is inspired by the canals and lakes of the surrounding Qingpu District, imbuing the property with local ambience. The lobby utilises Pullman’s concept of The Junction to offer modern, nomadic and connected travellers a relaxed, open and trendy space to work and play.

Gary Rosen, chairman and COO, Accor Greater China, said, “Pullman Shanghai Qingpu Excellence is our 36th Pullman hotel opened in Greater China. This hotel offers a strategic location at the junction of Shanghai with Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, connecting destinations such as Suzhou, Jiaxing and Shanghai Hongqiao New Business District. With strong support from the local government on infrastructure alongside the business developments of Qingpu Industrial Zone, the future looks promising with unparalleled commercial opportunities. Pullman’s introduction complements the area’s development by offering leisure and corporate travellers a new level of premium hospitality.”

Pullman Shanghai Qingpu Excellence offers 292 guestrooms including 16 suites, seven family rooms, and one presidential suite. Its dining establishments include a variety of options. YUE•Café features home-style Western, Asian and Chinese dishes in comfortable surrounds, with an international buffet, authentic French patisserie, fine cheeses and a selection of wines. The Q – Seafood & Grill is a modern steak and seafood house emphasising fresh, high-quality produce carefully chosen and paired with contemporary vintages. Azur Chinese restaurant merges traditional atmosphere with clean and stylish design through an open dining area and seven private rooms. It offers Shanghainese, Cantonese and local Qingpu dishes, along with delicious seafood specialties. The lobby lounge is casual and inviting, an ideal place for enjoying Pullman’s signature cocktails and tapas to the tunes of music.

Pullman Shanghai Qingpu Excellence offers more than 1,600 sqm of banquet space and claims to have the largest ballroom in Qingpu supported by seven function rooms. The 800 sqm Grand Ballroom boasts an eight-meter-high ceiling, pillar-free design, and state of the art facilities including an 80 inch LED screen and advanced audiovisual equipment. It is ideal for high-level meetings, business galas, and resplendent weddings. An outdoor terrace is connected to the grand ballroom and can facilitate activities such as evening cocktails, al fresco weddings, small parties, and even yoga or tai chi for hotel guests. Other facilities include Fit Lounge with its heated indoor swimming pool, a business center, and an executive lounge.

Hanson Xu, GM, Pullman Shanghai Qingpu Excellence, said, “We are so excited to open this groundbreaking hotel to reinforce Pullman’s internationally renowned offerings with its well-equipped facilities. We look forward to welcoming business travellers from the rapidly developing commercial district as well as leisure and family guests for weekend getaways.”