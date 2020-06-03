Accor expects more than 70 per cent of its global network to reopen by start of July

Read Article

With the easing of lockdown measures in many destinations, the number of hotels open for business within the Accor network, a global leader in hospitality, marks a resumption of activity in several of the hospitality industry’s markets in May, with a steady increase in the number of hotels reopening their doors in June. Accor anticipates that more than 70 per cent of its global network will reopen by the start of July. In recent weeks, Accor has also seen renewed interest in travel demand, with hotel reservations doubling. In France, 900 of the Group’s 1,573 hotels are now open, representing more than 50 per cent of its properties. Following recent government announcements, this trend is expected to continue.

Flexibility and guarantee

In order to provide guests with greater flexibility during this unprecedented period, ALL-Accor Live Limitless has extended its cancellation policy and ensures its customers the possibility to keep their benefits related to their status and points.

With ALL-Accor Live Limitless, guests who have booked a flexible rate can cancel in full free of charge up to the day of their scheduled arrival.

As a general rule, guests who have booked a non-flexible rate directly on the ALL.com reservation site for a stay until June 30, 2020 can change their reservation to a future date (within the next 18 months) at the same hotel or receive a voucher for the full value of their stay for later use.

ALL – Accor Live Limitless guarantees that guests can take full advantage of their status and points.

Status extension: the status achieved in 2019 will be extended until December 31, 2021

Points expiry: in order to take full advantage of Rewards points, their expiry will be suspended until 15 December 2020 for Classic Status and until April 30, 2021 for Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond status.

Status point transfer and Status nights: Any ALL Status nights and Status points earned between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 will be credited to the Status nights and Status points account at the beginning of January 2021

Suite Night Upgrades: for Platinum and Diamond members, the validity of Suite Night Upgrades not used by December 31, 2020 will be extended for 12 months.

Lastly, Business Plus and ibis Business cards will be extended by six months from the expiry date.

Improved safety and rules

With the vital support of its owners, Accor has implemented additional measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of guests and employees in each of its destinations. Accor’s ALLSAFE label has been developed with the support of Bureau Veritas, an internationally recognised leader in inspection, certification and laboratory testing services.

ibis budget Marseille l’Estaque, ibis Laon and hotelF1 Louviers were the first to display this label within the French network. Numerous certifications are in progress in our establishments throughout France in order to guarantee our guests the highest level of safety and hygiene.

What does this mean in terms of new protocols in the hotel?

A few illustrative examples of a classic experience:

Front office:

Payment by card to be encouraged,

Redesign of the lobby and cleaning stepped up at all critical contact points with increased frequency

Guestrooms:

New cleaning procedures incorporating health & safety measures,

Implementation of contact point cleaning and disinfection procedure,

F&B:

Breakfast: adaptation of the buffet and creation of an in-room or take-away continental option

Kitchen: setting up of a dedicated double-door goods delivery area , social distancing in the kitchen, new cleaning and disinfection protocol.