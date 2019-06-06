Accor celebrates Diversity and Inclusion Week

Accor, a globally leading augmented hospitality group, celebrated for the second year in a row its annual Diversity and Inclusion Week, fostering diversity and promoting inclusion within the group. Celebrated across Accor worldwide and in India, the week was filled with engaging activities and programs, that reinforces Accor’s values of inclusion, equal opportunities and the fight against all forms of discrimination.

In India, hotels participated and celebrated Diversity and Inclusion Week in their own unique ways, with potluck food festivals, traditional dress fashion shows and dances representing employee’s culture and heritage and even recognising those employees that embody Accor’s inclusive values. As a part of the campaign, hotels also celebrated Accor’s annual DuoDay, a day dedicated to volunteer to work alongside people with disabilities to give them insights on the hospitality industry enabling them to explore possible work opportunities. The team at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity invited students from Sarthak Educational Trust which empowered the differently-abled, to interact with differently-abled team members who shared their success stories and discussed various work opportunities available.

At Novotel Ahmedabad, employees visited Paryavaran Mitra (a group working towards hygiene of the female rag pickers) and interacted with women who assist in keeping the nearby community clean by collecting and recycling waste. Employees were able to play games and educate these women on the importance of hand sanitisation.

Expressing his thoughts on Diversity and Inclusion Week, Ashwin Shirali, vice president, talent and culture, Accor India and South Asia, said, “Diversity and inclusion are the important pillars of Accor and this week has been successful in demonstrating how deeply inculcated these are within our culture. At Accor, our teams are devoted, and we encourage them to go an extra mile for the betterment of the whole eco-system.”

Spearheading and commenting on this initiative, Anuj Chaudhry, GM, ibis Gurgaon Golf Course Road, said, “Employees form the heart of Accor and its long-standing dedication to creating an inclusive workplace has made it is a preferred choice of workplace. This week is dedicated to reiterating our commitment to fostering equality and diversity within Accor. Through these activities we aim to create an inclusive, equal and accepting environment that embraces the different backgrounds and viewpoints of all our employees.”

Throughout the week, employees were also engaged and participated in global initiatives in India, such as the HeForShe campaign, an international solidarity movement for gender equality initiated by UN Women, where employees enrolled themselves and also showed their support for gender equality at the workplace. Accor is one of the nine companies appointed to represent the global HeForShe movement. Employees also had the opportunity to register for the Accor Co-Mentoring program, a knowledge and experience sharing mentorship program which pairs mentors with mentees.

The founding principles of this week is rooted under the four pillars of Accor’s Diversity and Inclusion policy: integrating people with disabilities, multi-generational synergy, and promoting gender and cultural diversity.