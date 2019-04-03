Accor announces two Raffles branded properties to open in Rajasthan

Following a long wait by the Indian market, Accor has announced two Raffles branded properties in Rajasthan namely Raffles Udaipur and Raffles Jaipur. Only 13 Raffles properties are currently present in 11 countries globally, informed Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, Accor.

Bazin further informed that India is a potential destination to be placed on the global tourism map especially for one of the world’s oldest respected civilisations, hundreds of heritage sites and extraordinary culinary offering, but only two per cent of the global travellers come to India. “We at Accor are looking to help how India could be a preferred destination in the worldwide from two per cent to 10 per cent. And, with the announcement of the Raffles here is one little step towards it. We thank Ratankant Sharma and our partners for entrusting us with these landmark properties and we look forward to delivering the distinctive Raffles experience to travellers in India,” he added.

Speaking about the room inventory in the two Raffles property in India, Jean Michelle Casse, COO, India & South Asia, Accor, said, “Raffles Udaipur will have 101 rooms and suites while 55 suites will be available in Raffles Jaipur.” He further added, “We are seeing increasing demand for luxury travel in India and are looking forward to expanding Accor’s globally renowned portfolio of luxury brands in this incredible country. The addition of the iconic Raffles brand signals a new era for our group.”

Focusing on the importance of weddings segment in Rajasthan, Gaurav Bhushan, global chief development officer, Accor, informed, “In Jaipur the Raffles property will complement the pre-existent Fairmont which caters predominantly to the weddings segment. Likewise, the property in Udaipur also has some excellent facilities in terms of banqueting, hence Weddings is an important segment for Raffles.”

Accor currently has 51 operational hotels under 10 brands in India and will be adding 24 hotels here, informed Bazin. The company will create employment opportunities for about 4000-5000 people following the opening of the 24 properties, he concluded.

Rajasthan is globally recognised for its rich heritage and tradition, and is famous for its iconic palaces and forts, hence making it ideal to continue the Raffles legend. Jaipur forms part of the culturally rich tourist circuit known as The Golden Triangle, which comprises New Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur; while Udaipur is a natural extension of this given its proximity to Jaipur.

Raffles is renowned for setting the standard for luxury hospitality for over 130 years. Since joining the Accor network in 2015, the brand has undergone a renaissance, with a strong pipeline that will see the portfolio double in the next few years, a statement issued by the company read.