Accor Ambassador Hotels in South Korea achieve ALLSAFE label

Read Article

Accor Ambassador Hotels in South Korea have successfully achieved the ALLSAFE label by implementing the most stringent hygiene measures co-created by Accor, Bureau Veritas and leading medical authorities as part of its enhanced standard operating procedures. Currently, all of the 21 Accor Ambassador hotels operating in South Korea are ready and set to welcome guests following the ALLSAFE label accreditation.

Accor’s ALLSAFE programme is designed to protect and reassure guests, with an all-encompassing set of procedures responding to new consumer behaviours and expectations about hygiene and cleanliness, social distancing, seamless and contactless service. The ALLSAFE procedures developed with Bureau Veritas consist of 16 key fundamentals. These procedures include having an ALLSAFE officer available at the hotel 24 hours a day and ensuring comprehensive hygiene training is implemented for staff across all areas of the hotel. Individual sanitisers and face masks are offered to guests upon request without additional charges. In addition, food and safety standards have also been implemented as part of the ALLSAFE label and in the event of restaurant closure, room service is offered at no additional cost.

Vincent Lelay, VP – Operations for South Korea, said, “I am very proud to announce that all Accor Ambassador Hotels in South Korea have achieved the ALLSAFE Label. We have maintained the highest levels of safety and wellbeing at our network of hotels around the world for more than 50 years. We realised that this is even more important today to ensure that our guests feel at ease when stepping into an Accor Ambassador hotel. Our global operations expertise has enabled us to respond effectively and adapt to the new expectations of our guests. With hotels ranging from the economy ibis budget brand, the midscale Novotel brand and premium Grand Mercure brand, we have options for all types of travelers in South Korea across key destinations from Seoul, Deagu, Suwon to Busan.”