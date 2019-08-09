Accor adds 15 hotels to Singapore network

A leading hotel operator in Singapore, Accor has announced that it will add further add 15 hotels to its network, after inking a deal with Global Premium Hotels (“GPHL”) to franchise 15 hotels, 13 of which were trading under the existing Fragrance Hotel brand and two trading under Parc Sovereign Hotel brand. This will bring Accor’s network to 30 hotels and 7625 rooms in Singapore, firmly cementing the group’s leadership position.

GPHL is the owner of one of the largest Singapore-owned hotel chains and has been providing quality, affordable accommodation in strategic city and city-fringe locations since 1998, building a strong reputation with local and regional travellers. It owns and manages the Parc Sovereign Hotel Brand and Fragrance Hotel Brand.

The 15 hotels will undergo asset enhancement initiatives to be in line with Accor global standards and will be rebranded to become one Mercure, one ibis Styles and thirteen ibis Budget hotels. The deal will greatly expand Accor’s footprint across the city and give travellers to Singapore a greater selection of international-standard, quality accommodation with the added assurance of globally renowned brands.

“Accor’s strong presence in and understanding of the Singapore market will be complemented by these additional hotels and with our proven expertise in mid-tier and economy hotel operations, we hope to bring added value to the owners. This deal is a great moment for our group as we are able to increase our Singapore presence significantly overnight with the addition of these 15 hotels/1621 rooms,” said Michael Issenberg, chairman & CEO, Accor Asia Pacific.

GPHL owner Dr James Koh, said, “With a buzzing hotel scene these few years, and especially the mid-tier hotel segment enjoying increasing popularity and strong growth figures, this partnership is indeed timely. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Accor and are confident that this deal will further optimise the performance of our hotels while attracting a greater international audience via Accor’s global distribution and world-renowned brands. We are proud to have been providing quality accommodation and great value to visitors to Singapore for over 20 years. This deal certainly marks another milestone achieved for our group, as well as signalling a global brand’s strong confidence in the hotel scene for Singapore.”

With the finalised deal, Accor will have 3357 rooms in the luxury and premium space in Singapore, 1840 in midscale and 2428 in economy.