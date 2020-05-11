Accor Academy partners with E Cornell, LinkedIn Learning and getAbstract to offer curated courses for its Heartists

Read Article

Accor, the largest hospitality operator and a successful augmented hospitality brand, considers its employees, known as Heartists, as its most important asset. The Heartist️s concept represents the core philosophy of Accor values and the group stands by its treasured employees to help them overcome these challenging times. One of the ways for the group to ensure that employees remain engaged during the lockdown is to provide free online learning opportunities.

Each employee is unique and have their own learning expectations and ambitions. Valuing their uniqueness, Accor offers lifelong learning experiences, turning learning into a way of life. To this end, Accor Academy has partnered with multiple learning partners such as E Cornell, LinkedIn Learning and getAbstract to offer curated courses accessible to all Heartists to improve leadership qualities and other skill sets.

Satish Kumar, director of Learning & Talent Development Accor Hotels India & South Asia said, “We aspire to provide a safe learning environment for our employees and encourage them to be creative. Our aim is to keep our Heartists motivated and stimulated. We want to reassure them that we all are in this together and all of these efforts and initiatives are essential to come out of these challenging times stronger than ever before.”

Accor has effectively used this lockdown period as an opportunity to sharpen the skill sets, creativity, and productivity of employees by providing them with a wide selection of courses:

E Cornell

A total of 19 courses are offered and with these programmes, the Cornell faculty provides short instructional videos to help employees practice their skills. There are helpful downloadable tools and Blended Learning Guides that help and support employee growth. There are various lessons on different topics such as leadership qualities, managing emotions, virtual communication, teamwork, problem solving, among others.

LinkedIn Learning

This platform offers 16 LinkedIn learning courses on topics related to successfully managing change and helping employees remain engaged and productive while working remotely.

getAbstract

All employees have been provided access to the getAbstract app which summarises business books, articles, and video talks. The summaries are easy to read and to understand, making them more time efficient.

Podcasts & Virtual Sessions

The Accor Academy In House training team have designed short learning podcast series entitled “Antidote”, and conduct daily virtual sessions on soft skills and behavioural topics to enhance continuous learning.