AC Hotel by Marriott Tokyo Ginza opens, first in Japan

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Marriott has expanded its AC Hotels brand to Japan, with the opening of the 296-room AC Hotel by Marriott Tokyo Ginza

Located in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district, the hotel’s modern glass and stone façade makes it a standout landmark in the heart of the capital’s luxury shopping, culinary and fashion scene.

Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International said, “We are thrilled to be bringing AC Hotels by Marriott to Ginza – one of Tokyo’s most esteemed neighbourhoods. This represents a milestone in the expansion of our European-inspired lifestyle hotel brand in this region, and further compliments Marriott International’s growing footprint in Japan.”

Each guest room features large windows that let in plenty of natural sunlight during the day, and colourful city views by night. They also feature a 55-inch flat-screen TV and complimentary Wi-Fi. The hotel features a restaurant, lounge and bar, a 24-hour fitness center and 592 square feet of meeting facilities.

“We are delighted to open AC Hotel by Marriott in in the bustling capital of Tokyo, offering our guests a hotel experience that allows them to be more productive, creative and fulfilled. The hotel’s ideal location provides guests with quick and easy access to world-class boutiques for shopping and endless dining options. We look forward to creating an unforgettable stay in Tokyo for our discerning guests,” said Seishi Sasaki, general manager, AC Hotel by Marriott Tokyo Ginza.

