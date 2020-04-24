Aakash Vaghela: Recently, we entered the HoReCa segment with our new glass bottles and have received encouraging response from our hotel partners

Read Article

India’s first 100 per cent natural-black alkaline water, Evocus is a totally new product in the bottled water segment with both short term and long term health benefits. Aakash Vaghela, MD & co- founder, AV Organics, believes that the market is opening up to experiment unique product categories that offer value to customers

What is the vision behind launching Evocus?

The evolving lifestyle of consumers in India has been the main motivator. Compared to a decade ago, there’s greater public awareness about health, well-being and proper nutrition among present-day consumers. People are also more conscious about the importance of being well-hydrated and how proper intake of water detoxifies our system while improving bone and muscle health and burning fat, amongst many other benefits.

Nowadays, people are more prudent about limiting sugar intake, carbonated drinks, caffeine, additives, etc. Health-conscious Indian consumers are constantly seeking healthier options in the foods and beverages they consume. A vast proportion of these health-conscious consumers comprise millennials and Gen Z.

Therefore, it was clear consumers needed a healthier alternative to regular bottled water being sold in the country. But this had to be specially-packaged water meeting people’s daily needs of minerals and trace elements while simultaneously boosting hydration and balancing the body’s overall mineral levels.

How has been the product acceptance and response by the hotel industry?

As India’s first 100 per cent natural-black alkaline water, Evocus is a unique formulation with more than 70, 100 per cent natural minerals infused in pure water, richly enriching it. Apart from quick and sustained hydration, the alkaline water controls acidity, detoxifies, improves one’s metabolism, promotes better nutrient absorption and enables sustained alertness. The product in essence provides both short term and long term health benefits.

Since it is a totally new product in the bottled water segment, we understand that the hotel industry and consumers will have inhibitions considering it is black colour water. That being said, the black-colour of Evocus also attracts many eyes, which has led to positive collaborations with the hotel industry. However, we are working proactively to educate both consumers and hotel partners about the product’s key attributes. We are confident that once people are aware of the multi-functional benefits of the water, they will definitely accept the product, making it a part of their daily life.

Recently, we entered the HoReCa segment with our new glass bottles and have received encouraging response from our hotel partners. We have made a beginning with a few hotel properties in the South like Novotel, Taj, etc and are in process of partnering with many more across the country.

Investment made in manufacturing plant and R&D?

We have invested around US$ one million, which includes cutting-edge product research and the setting up of a fully-automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing-cum-bottling plant spread across 50,000 square feet in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Challenges faced in breaking the concept in India market? Opportunity in the market?

We are witnessing a gradual evaluation of India market as it is opening up to experiment unique product categories that offer value to customers. While the market is competitive, a good product creates its own space and that is what we are doing with Evocus. Indian consumers are quite receptive to adopting new products, provided they see direct benefits.

Moreover, there is low presence of alkaline water brands in India. This could be because many alkaline waters lose their alkalinity within a few days, and become pH neutral – unlike Evocus, which retains its alkalinity for very long period of time.

Distribution strategy?

We have been partnering with distributors to enter new markets in a phased manner. Currently, we are present in over 20 markets.

Packaged in 500 ml priced at Rs 100, and 250 ml priced at Rs 60, Evocus is available in more than 1000 leading supermarkets and modern retail outlets in the cities it is present in.

Available in packs of 6 and 24, as part of its online distribution, the brand has partnered with Amazon, Snapdeal and Paytm Mall. Evocus is also available on the company’s online store at www.drinkevocus.com

Target markets for this year? Covid-19 impact?

We launched in Pune, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Indore and Delhi- NCR in 2019. This year we have already launched Evocus in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Surat, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Goa, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai. Further, we plan to enter in about 15 markets including Kolkata, Kochi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and North East region of the country.

COVID- 19 does pose a challenge to the entire premium water industry, however Evocus is available in most national and regional retail chains and supermarkets along with modern retail outlets in the cities it is present in. As the markets open, our focus will be to prime-up distribution gaps due to the lockdown situation and rebuild on Evocus availability. A lot of internal planning has taken place and the respective regional teams are motivated and raring to hit the marketplace.

Future plans?

Currently, our focus is to increase product’s presence by expansion in tier II & III cities, while our R&D team is working towards developing new products under beverages and other FMCG categories. Our endeavour is to offer our consumers, premium and best-in-class products.

We are also looking at exports as one of the growth engines. Middle East markets will be our first foray overseas followed by SEA and European markets.