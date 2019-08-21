AAI through TFS launches first outlet run by specially-abled individuals

Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with Travel Food Services (TFS), India’s leading travel F&B and retail company has introduced Coffee Box at the Chennai International Airport, which is currently managed by speech and hearing impaired (SHI) individuals. This launch comes as a positive step towards AAI’s and TFS’ commitment towards inclusion and diversity as well as creating unique employment opportunities for the SHI community. Existing team members at Chennai International Airport including senior coaches, managers and HR teams were put through special sign language training to be able to connect to the team at Coffee Box. The outlet will feature a specially crafted menu that focuses on providing a unique experience for travellers to be a part of this rich community through a customer friendly café.

Talking about the initiative, S. Sreekumar, airport director, Chennai Airport, said, ”We are always striving towards helping all segments of society when it comes to our business practices and currently at the brink of a notable redevelopment program of airports that will change the landscape of important travel hubs. Apart from the physical transformation, we have associated with TFS to bring a unique opportunity to create long-term employment opportunities to the specially-abled individuals, thereby uplifting the SHI community.”

Talking about the association, Varun Kapur, executive director, TFS, said, “We are committed to providing an inclusive environment that uplifts the SHI community and provides them opportunities for employment. Equally, our aim is to provide training to the specially-abled candidates, to ensure a useful skillset is imparted that enables one to earn a living with dignity in their life ahead. This launch is our way of creating such a positive impact and atmosphere at one of the busiest airports of India. Currently we have seven specially-abled members part of the Coffee Box team, and we hope to provide opportunities to enable an increase in this diverse workforce in the near future.”