A sign of confidence: IHG signs Crowne Plaza hotel in Lucknow India

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), one of world’s leading hotel companies, has signed a Management Agreement to bring the Crowne Plaza brand to the historic city of Lucknow, in northern India.

Sudeep Jain, managing director, South West Asia, IHG commented, “Lucknow is emerging as a key destination for both corporate and leisure travellers with its excellent transport connections and an expanding business and tourism landscape. Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts is one of IHG’s most established brands in India and is an excellent fit for the market. The brand offers a combination of empowered service, always-on connectivity, innovative rooms spaces and top leisure facilities to enable our guests to be productive as well as enjoy their downtime at the hotel. We very much look forward to opening Crowne Plaza Lucknow Sultanpur Road in late 2024 and welcoming guests visiting the city.”

He added, “We are announcing this signing at a time when India’s hospitality industry is facing the biggest challenge in its history following the global outbreak of Covid-19. We are currently focused on doing everything we can to protect the health and well being of our guests and our colleagues, with one eye firmly on recovery. Today’s announcement is a really encouraging sign of confidence in IHG and our brands in India, where we remain committed to growing our footprint, with a particular focus on primary and secondary markets.”

Pascal Gauvin, managing director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG added said, “We are pleased to be bringing our international brand, Crowne Plaza to Lucknow. The tourism landscape in the city has grown over the years, and we are confident that it will continue to evolve in the mid-long term as Lucknow becomes an attractive destination for travellers looking to experience the city’s rich culture and history as well as new modern developments. We are encouraged by success of our brands in India and are confident that upon opening, our hotel will be a top choice amongst the travellers visiting the city or locals looking venues for various celebrations.”

He observed, “The signing underscores confidence in the industry despite challenging times. In India, the sector is primarily driven by the domestic travel, which is expected to recover first once the crisis is behind us and it is safe to travel again. Domestic travel has remained a key growth driver for our business in India and we will continue to expand our presence meaningfully to cater to the needs of our guests in the country.”

The 110-room property, which is expected to open in late 2024, will have an array of food and beverage options with an all-day dining restaurant, a bar and a club lounge as well as large meeting and banqueting space of approx. 19,000 sq. ft., making it an ideal choice for weddings as well as meetings, conferences and exhibitions. It will also have a gymnasium and an outdoor pool to offer guests more opportunities to enjoy their downtime.

The hotel will be directly accessible from the Lucknow-Sultanpur road, the newly developing areas next to Shahid Path, as well as the new cricket stadium. It is located approximately 11 kms from the city centre (Hazratganj) and 15 kms from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and is close to the area being promoted by the government as a prospective IT hub.

IHG has 36 hotels in India and 42 in the pipeline.