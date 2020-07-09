A new gastronomic hub at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi

Read Article

Sky-high drinking and dining experiences redefine Tokyo’s epicurean scene

Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi is all set to unveil Tokyo’s newest social and dining destination, pulsing with the intriguing energy of Japan’s capital. Epicures, prepare your appetites: the highly-anticipated opening is slated for September 1, 2020.

Spread across the top floors of the landmark Otemachi One Tower, in the heart of the city’s key financial district, Four Seasons looks out at the verdant Imperial Palace gardens as well as the mesmerising Tokyo skyline. Guests can sip, savour and celebrate at four distinct venues, all situated on the 39th floor of the Hotel.

“We want to take our guests on an exciting, multisensory journey,” says executive chef Marco Riva from Italy, who brings a dynamic approach to dining. “Each high-concept restaurant in our collection immerses you a different story – from the lively streets of Italy, to the timeless seduction of Paris, to the finesse of modern Japan. We can’t wait to share this vibrant world we’ve created.”

At PIGNETO, diners can experience the joy of abbondanza (a life of plenty), with every meal a relaxed, family-style affair. Meet for aperitivi and boutique Italian wines at the panoramic terrace, with a breezy vibe reminiscent of 1980s Milan – fashionable yet lighthearted. It’s the kind of place one comes to unwind and people-watch, to see and be seen.

Indoors, enjoy close-up views of the action as Chef Marco’s team cooks up authentic Italian fare. Expert chefs recreate heritage pastas from scratch, while Pizzaiolo Alessandro de Leo crafts gourmet pizzas with his secret homemade dough. Nibble on cold cuts handpicked from the best salumerie in Italy, then feast on a sumptuous chianina Fiorentina, a Toscana favourite. The bohemian energy of Rome is in full flow at PIGNETO: hearty helpings, friendly service and market-style displays of colourful ingredients. As Chef Marco notes with a smile, “For us, it isn’t a good meal if you don’t have to loosen your pants at the end.”

Next door at est, it is seasonality that sets the tone. Inspired by the Japanese terroir, Michelin-starred Chef Guillaume Bracaval crafts innovative French cuisine centred around native seasonal produce. Travelling extensively across Japan, Chef Guillaume has tracked down the finest ingredients for his kitchen – from fresh-caught fish supplied by a fisherman on Kyushu island, to more than fifty varieties of citrus grown on a farm in Wakayama prefecture.

Patrons can feast their eyes on the open kitchen as locally-harvested seafood and vegetables are transformed into a signature degustation menu. Each artfully-presented dish embodies a vibrant exchange between France and Japan: the soup stock, for instance, features dashi, while the Provence-style cheese selection includes tofu. Expect a warm and approachable ambience: “fine dining with a difference,” as Chef Guillaume remarks.

Chief sommelier Yuta Yoshida curates an eclectic wine list, ranging from venerable French and Italian vineyards to unsung heroes from the New World. Share in his intimate knowledge of winemakers as he reveals the stories and legends behind the bottle. Framed by sweeping Tokyo views, est’s rooftop terrace is perfect for pre- or post-dinner drinks, as well as wine tastings.

The icing on the cake comes from Pastry Chef Michele Abbatemarco. With design playing a leading role in his patisserie, each dessert is composed like a work of art and plated with precision. “We are creating an exceptional table in Tokyo, where everything works in harmony from beginning to end,” says Chef Michele, whose recipes feature artisanal products such as wasanbon (Japanese sugar) and kanten (seaweed jelly), alongside a variety of fresh fruits, used creatively to reflect the 72 micro-seasons in Japan.

Over at VIRTÙ destination bar, Paris meets Tokyo against a backdrop of glittering cityscapes. Pay homage to the art of drinking with Head Bartender Joshua Perez, who reinterpret classic French flavours with Japanese kodawari approach. Explore the country’s most eclectic curation of vintage spirits and rare French brandies, with a private Spirit Chamber for connoisseurs who want to deepen their experience.

The storied cocktail list, featuring VIRTÙ’s Seven Virtues, is layered with home-made blends and small-batch tonics.

Moody and atmospheric, VIRTÙ celebrates a medley of drinking customs with daily rituals and tasting flights, framed by a museum-worthy array of artefacts. A small-group venue within the bar hosts private events, from omakase cocktail experiences to classes with award-winning bartenders. Or keep it simple and just unwind with a chilled Saison de Tokyo, a craft beer made specially for Four Seasons by an artisanal brewery in Shinjuku.

THE LOUNGE offers a welcoming sanctuary in the sky, gazing out at the Imperial Palace and Mount Fuji beyond. Rediscover high tea with a contemporary twist as award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Yusuke Aoki teams up with wagashi artists to tailor a beautiful ensemble of sweets and savouries, including seasonal parfaits, traditional Japanese desserts and Western high-tea classics. Diners can also sample an extra-special pastry inspired by Chef Yusuke’s famed Valrhona dessert, which won him the World #1 title at the Valrhona Chocolate Chef Competition (C3) 2018 in New York City.

The Resident Tea Sommelier curates a seasonal selection of blends from Japan, bringing the best of nature’s gifts to the tea experience. The teas are brewed in the traditional Japanese manner, allowing the leaves to express their truest flavours. Coffee aficionados, meanwhile, can savour locally-roasted single origin coffees. With breath-taking views and flawless service, THE LOUNGE provides a convivial setting for everything from a quick business breakfast to a leisurely sunset ritual featuring local musicians in Issey Miyake-inspired kimonos.

With its exciting line-up of drinking and dining experiences, Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi is poised to redefine gastronomy in Tokyo. Now confirming reservations starting September 1, 2020.