A Double win for Double-aged DEWAR’s Scotch Whisky at the International Whisky Competition 2020

DEWAR’s Double Double 32-year-old bags “Whisky of the Year” and Stephanie MacLeod wins the ‘Master Blender of the Year’ title for the second consecutive year

DEWAR’S® Scotch whisky is proud to announce its ‘Whisky of the Year’ win for its Double Double 32-year-old blended Scotch at the prestigious International Whisky Competition 2020. In addition, DEWAR’S Master Blender Stephanie MacLeod received the ‘Master Blender of the Year’ title for a second year running, after she made history in 2019 as the first woman to win the award. #doubleisbetter

The DEWAR’S Double Double 32-Year-Old received an outstanding score of 96.4 from the expert panel who judged the annual whisky tournament, which includes whisky author Sébastien Gavillet and world-renowned mixologist Francesco Lafranconi.

Commenting on the wins, Macleod said, “At DEWAR’S we aim to push the boundaries of

what is expected from the whisky category and have a long-standing commitment to innovation, so we

are delighted with our success in the 2020 competition and it is an honour to be named Master Blender

of the Year. I accept this award on behalf of the whole team at DEWAR’S who have shown relentless

hard work and dedication, despite the challenges this year has held. It is incredibly rewarding indeed

to see these efforts appreciated.”

The DEWAR’S Double Double range, of which DEWAR’S Double Double 32-Year-Old is part, sits amongst Macleod’s ground-breaking innovations at DEWAR’S. Launched last year, the ultra-premium blended scotch series pays homage to the brand’s signature double-aging process utilised across the entire portfolio, innovating to create a landmark four-step ageing method or ‘double-double-ageing’. This builds on DEWAR’S Double Double 32-Year-Old’s success in the competition last year, where it won ‘Best Blended Scotch Whisky over 20 Years Old.’