The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd (LHW) has announced the planned re-opening of more than 150 member hotels in June and July 2020. LHW’s 430+ independent properties and family of hoteliers are eager to welcome back guests with the same dedication and care as they have for generations.

Shannon Knapp, president & CEO, The Leading Hotels of the World, “The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the global hospitality community, but I am incredibly gratified that for the first time since February, LHW is seeing an increase in the number of member hotels that are opening their doors to welcome guests. By the end of the summer we expect nearly all of our hotels will be open for business. And, as travel restrictions are gradually lifted around the world, we are also beginning to see encouraging news from LHW travelers in several markets.”

Italy, France, United States and Switzerland lead the way in June re-openings for the LHW collection. Explore June 2020 re-openings:

Canada

Le Mount Stephen (Montreal)

The Hazelton Hotel Toronto (Toronto)

Caribbean

Carlisle Bay (Antigua)

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas (Dominican Republic)

Costa Rica

Nayara Tented Camp (La Fortuna)

Croatia

Sun Gardens Dubrovnik (Dubrovnik)

Villa Dubrovnik (Dubrovnik)

Cyprus

Anassa (Neo Chorio)

England

The Milestone Hotel & Residences (London)

France

Grand Hôtel Barrière (Dinard)

Hotel Byblos Saint-Tropez (St. Tropez)

Hotel Casadelmar (Corsica)

Hotel Royal – Evian Resort (Evian Les Bains)

Le Negresco (Nice)

Maison Albar Hotels – L’Imperator (Nîmes)

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa (Champillon)

Royal-Riviera (St. Jean Cap Ferrat)

Villa Maïa (Lyon)

Germany

Althoff Grandhotel Schloss Bensberg (Cologne)

Fairmont Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten (Hamburg)

Hotel De Rome, a Rocco Forte Hotel (Berlin)

Greece

Bill & Coo Mykonos (Mykonos)

Divani Caravel (Athens)

Myconian Imperial Resort (Mykonos)

Royal Myconian Resort (Mykonos)

Indonesia

The Legian Seminyak, Bali (Bali)

Ireland

The Westbury (Dublin)

Israel

Mamilla Hotel (Jerusalem)

Italy

Capri Palace (Anacapri)

Grand Hotel Continental (Siena)

Grand Hotel Fasano (Gardone Riviera)

Grand Hotel Miramare (Portofino)

Hotel Helvetia & Bristol (Florence)

Hotel Il Pellicano (Porto Ercole)

Il Sereno Lago de Como (Torno)

J.K. Place Capri (Capri)

L’Andana (Grosseto)

Lido Palace (Riva del Garda)

Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa (Milan)

Principe Forte dei Marmi (Forte dei Marmi)

Relais San Maurizio (Santo Stefano Belbo)

Royal Hotel Sanremo (Sanremo)

The Ashbee Hotel (Taormina)

Villa Cora (Florence)

Villa d’Este (Cernobbio)

Villa del Parco & Spa, Forte Village Resort (Sardinia)

Villa & Palazzo Aminta Beauty & SPA (Stresa)

Japan

Halekulani Okinawa (Okinawa)

The Okura Tokyo (Tokyo)

Mexico

UNICO 20º 87º Hotel Riviera Maya (Riviera Maya)

Monaco

Hotel Metropole, Monte-Carlo (Monte-Carlo)

Netherlands

Conservatorium Hotel (Amsterdam)

Hotel Des Indes (The Hague)

Hotel Okura Amsterdam (Amsterdam)

Portugal

VILA VITA Parc Resort & Spa (Porches)

Spain

7Pines Kempinski Ibiza (Ibiza)

Hotel Las Arenas Balneario Resort (Valencia)

Majestic Hotel & Spa, Barcelona (Barcelona)

Switzerland

Beau-Rivage Palace Lausanne (Lausanne)

Bellevue Palace (Bern)

Grand Hotel Les Trois Rois (Basel)

Guarda Golf Hotel & Residences (Crans-Montana)

Hotel Eden Roc (Ascona)

Suvretta House (St. Moritz)

Thailand

Raya Heritage (Chiang Mai)

Tunisia

La Badira (Hammamet)

Vietnam

The Reverie Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)

United States

Acqualina Resort & Residences (Miami, FL)

Chatham Bars Inn (Chatham, MA)

Faena Hotel Miami Beach (Miami, FL)

Hutton Hotel (Nashville, TN)

Mr. C Miami – Coconut Grove (Miami, FL)

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach (Miami, FL)

Nobu Hotel Palo Alto (Palo Alto, CA)

The Setai, Miami Beach (Miami, FL)

July 2020 re-openings will be announced soon. Guests should be advised that availability of open outlets on property vary by each hotel.