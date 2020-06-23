25hours Hotels joins Accor’s lifestyle loyalty programme ALL

Read Article

Accor Live Limitless is Accor’s lifestyle loyalty programme offering premiums, services, events and much more as part of a worldwide integrated platform. With immediate effect, 25hours Hotels guests can now avail of all the advantages and benefits of this unique customer loyalty programme. From when they make their first reservation, ALL members benefit from discounts at more than 3,000 hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs worldwide. They also gain access to additional unique “money-can’t-buy” experiences. Points can be earned in different status levels and then exchanged for a wide variety of premiums; in the hotel, for example, to pay for your stay and additional extras during your stay. The points earned can be used just like cash, starting from 2,000 premium points. 2,000 points are the equivalent of €40.

Marc-Michael Hanemann, director of commercial development, 25hours Hotels, talks about this next step: “We are delighted to now be a part of ALL and, during these difficult times in particular, to have the opportunity of reaching customers and guests who may not have yet had 25hours on their radar.”

Nadja Rosenberger. Head of Loyalty & Partnerships Central Europe at Accor, explains: “25hours is the perfect addition to our ALL offering and offers our members further, very attractive options for earning and redeeming points, as well as providing inspiration for future travel plans.”

Furthermore, in order to ensure that all members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless members can use their status and points fully as soon as it is possible to travel again, Accor has announced the following amendments:

Status extension: The status acquired by members in 2019 will be extended through to 31 December 2021, thus giving you more time to use all the benefits.

Expiry of points: Your premiums points earned under the Classic status will not expire before 15 December 2020; this will be extended to 30 April 2021 for Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

Transfer of status nights/points: Members can roll over all status nights and points earned between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020 into 2021.

Suite Night Upgrades: Suite Night Upgrades that have not been used by 31 December 2020 will be extended by 12 months for Platinum and Diamond members.

In addition, the “Points on a Mission” offer was recently launched. This campaign allows guests to donate premium points to Accor’s partner organisation, the Institut Pasteur, which is working on the search for a Covid-19 vaccine. All points donated will be converted into cash, with Accor matching the sum.

ALL members and guests worldwide can be inspired at home too. As part of the #ALLatHome social media campaign, the ALL Instagram and Facebook pages are showcasing content and live streams all about sport, food and entertainment. From intense workouts led by fitness trainers, exclusive DJ sets and masterclass cooking tutorials presented by world-leading chefs, the digital content is intended to entertain, stimulate the senses and keep the adventure spark ignited.