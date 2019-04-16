14th Hyatt Fair India concludes at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty

Hyatt Fair – a platform for representatives of Hyatt brands, corporates, meetings & event management companies, and luxury, lifestyle & leisure operators to understand the company and to interact with each other – recently was held at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty.

Eight Hyatt hotel brands were brought together with the Hyatt loyalty programme, World of Hyatt at the core of it. The 14th Hyatt Fair India kicked off with three days of dedicated client meetings across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Speaking on the Hyatt Fair, Evert Schuele, VP-sales, Europe, Africa, Middle East, South West Asia said, “The growth of India and Hyatt in India means a rising opportunity for building relationships with an important partner. Hyatt Fair 2019, with the focus on World of Hyatt, our platform for loyalty and experiences, and visiting customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru topped off with a true Kerala experience in and around Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty helps us to differentiate, create and foster those relationships.”

“We had a very productive week engaging with our clients across multiple segments and were able to reaffirm Hyatt’s philosophy of ‘One Team–One Vision’. We thank all our customers and partners for reposing faith in ‘Hyatt’ through their time in three cities; then turning up in large numbers for our experiential event in Kochi and closing/initiating business leads across 8 brands under Hyatt portfolio,” said Vikas Choudery, director, India – Hyatt Sales Force.