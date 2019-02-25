Zomato launches premier Experience Center in Bengaluru for its delivery fleet

Zomato has launched its first Experience Center in Bengaluru for providing a differentiated experience to its delivery partners right from their sourcing and on-boarding to various benefits. The center expects to on-board 200 delivery executives per day.

The Bengaluru-based center will be managed by BetterPlace, India’s leading technology platform for life cycle management of blue collar workforce. They will be directly responsible for managing several delivery fleet-related activities like getting the candidates to the Centre, educating them about the job and earnings, verification of documents, interviewing, on-boarding them, and getting them ready for the job with Zomato app installation, training to use the app, bag, uniform, grooming, etiquette and soft skills training, and much more.

The Centre will also partner with players that provide loans and offers for getting a smartphone or a bike, exclusively designed only for Delivery Partners. “We firmly believe that our delivery fleet is the backbone of Zomato’s online ordering business and our partnership with BetterPlace is a factor of our core beliefs. With the experience centre in picture, we expect to not only enable our delivery partners to benefit heavily from it but, also hope to see an improvement in end user experience,” said Mohit Kumar, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato.