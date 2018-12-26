Zen Cruises collaborates with The Apollo Group to bring in best-in-class services

India’s leading domestic and international cruise business, Zen Cruises, today announced its collaboration with renowned American custom cruise hotel operator, The Apollo Group. Well known for its culinary achievements for serving 4-6 star markets, The Apollo Group brings a rich experience of providing exemplary hotel operations and administrative services for over 68 cruise ships around the world.

Jurgen Bailom, president and chief executive officer, Zen Cruises, said, “Zen Cruises has partnered with global experts from the cruise, entertainment, port and marine industry to bring closer home the grandeur and lavishness experienced by Indians onboard foreign ships. With their vast knowledge of serving global cruise industry, our strategic partners will offer quality services to domestic passengers, both in terms of innovation and experience.”

Zen Cruises’ maiden cruise will sail in Indian waters in 2019 on a 70,285 tonne, 2,000 passenger ship. The ship currently in service under a leading cruise line globally will be renamed ‘Karnika’ post change of ownership and is set for its first domestic sail from Mumbai under the brand name ‘Jalesh Cruises’ in April 2019.

It has also announced its collaboration with a leading ship manager as a marine technology partner for providing onboard environment management, itinerary distance planning, fuel forecasting, compliance and class regulations, supply chain and budgeting among others.

Whereas, The Apollo Group will be spearheading an array of onboard operations ranging from food and beverage, house-keeping, guest services, payrolls, public health, vendor management and revenue collection among others.

For onboard IT and hardware services, broadcasting, satellite and shoreside link, Zen Cruises has collaborated with IPM Solutions, which is specialised in providing seamless connectivity, services and project management for cruise ships across the world.

To provide quality and hassle-free port experience, shore excursions, visa, immigration Zen Cruises is working with Inchcape, a global shipping service provider.

Harding Brothers & Flemingo will offer onboard high-street retail therapy from international brands as part of its collaboration with Zen Cruises.

The ship will undergo revitalisation in Singapore with one of the best cruise refit company in the industry, Sembcorp Marine Ltd.

The company is on course to captivate cruise passengers with a tailor-made offering par excellence and to offer passengers fantastic entertainment, incredible culinary experience and majestic cruise vacation in India and Asia.