Yellow Tie Hospitality acquires casual dining brand Bombay Blue from Everstone capital

Yellow Tie Hospitality, a leading food and beverage franchise management company, has acquired casual dining brand Bombay Blue from Blue Foods owned by Everstone Capital for an undisclosed amount.

Blue Foods is one of the leading players in the organised F&B retail business in India with more than 130 outlets in 10 cities across the country. Blue Foods has a portfolio of strong brands in different cuisines across various formats. The brands operated by the company include Spaghetti Kitchen, Copper Chimney, Gelato Italiano, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Bombay Blue, Noodle Brand spoon.

Bombay Blue is a multi-cuisine full service casual dining restaurant which has a diverse menu consisting of Indian, Italian, Mexican, Lebanese, Sizzlers, among others.

Yellow Tie Hospitality plans to revamp the brand to make it more relevant to the competition and customers experience and then relaunch it in a fast-casual family dining format.

The revamped Bombay Blue will be part of Yellow Tie’s incubation programme, launched last year that houses quick-service restaurant brands including Umraan and Wok This Way in which Yellow Tie Hospitality acquired controlling stakes.

Karan Tanna, founder, Yellow Tie Hospitality said, “We have acquired the Intellectual Property Rights for Bombay Blue as we found that this brand has huge potential in India. Bombay Blue fits into the current portfolio of Yellow Tie as a casual dining bistro brand, which echoes with millennials in terms of its menu and appeal. Fine and casual dining restaurants are the ones which have elaborate menus and take pains over garnishing and quality of service, usually serving liquor as well and they are much more capital intensive”

He further said, “We will focus on tier-two and tier-three cities and planning to add five outlets in 2019 and 10 and 15 outlets each in the year 2020 and 2021 respectively and hope to be operating 100 outlets of Bombay Blue by 2025 on a per-store investment of Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 8 to 10 crores will be invested on backend infrastructure.”

Yellow Tie Hospitality is in the business of managing successful restaurant brands like Genuine Broaster Chicken, Dhadoom, Umraan Regional, Wrapchic, Teddy’s, Wok This Way, Just Falafel, Twist of Tadka, BB Jaan through efficient franchising management that brings sustainability to the brand. Currently having 55 stores across 20 + cities, Yellow Tie Hospitality is planning to add 30 more stores. Another critical vertical of the company is incubation of restaurant brands that have a product differentiator and have the potential to grow through franchising. The company identifies brands that have a proven unit level economics and the possibility of scalability due to their friendly menu and gap in the market and then invests in these companies, giving them growth capital and backend infrastructure support. These brands are still led by passionate founders while Yellow Tie plugs in required investments and mentoring to grow these brands.