Veeba presents sixth Asian Hawkers Market

by Steena Joy

Veeba presents Asian Hawkers Market is all set to unveil its sixth season at Select Citywalk, Saket today, with its hallmark offerings – zero clutter, small plates, easy on the pocket, and hassle-free parking.

As in the past five seasons, the food show that promises to serve Asia in a bowl will have a balanced mix of familiar and new brands. It has heavy hitters such as Pa Pa Ya, Burma Burma and Kylin Experience. And it also Aerocity newbies Kampai, a stylish Japanese restaurant, and Plum, good life baron Priyank Sukhija’s foray into Pan Asian dining.

Commenting on his participation, Sukhija said, “I am opening a restaurant in Delhi after two years. And the AHM is just the right place to announce the fact.” Echoing Sukhija’s bullishness, Kampai’s young owner, Avantika Sinha Bahl, said, “AHM-VI should help us put the Aerocity on Delhi’s dining map.”

Other newcomers include the new Lite Bite Foods restaurant, You Mee; Pra Pra Pra Prankster, the Pan Asian restaurant from the creators of Prankster; Pikkle, the new offering from the promoter of Lanterns; and the two successful vegetarian newbies – Swad and Kiara: Soul Kitchen.

Asian Hawkers Market founders: Sourish Bhattacharyya, Atul Sikand, Tanveer Kwatra and Sid Mathur

Asian Hawkers Market is a unique, one of its kind al fresco food festival that brings the best of Chinese, Japanese, Thai and South-East Asian cuisines under one roof. The three day fiesta from the 23rd- 25th of November promises to be a visceral trip with the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and experiences that could easily be mistaken for the streets of a busy South-East Asian market.

