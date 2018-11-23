Veeba presents sixth Asian Hawkers Market

Veeba presents Asian Hawkers Market is all set to unveil its sixth season at Select Citywalk, Saket today, with its hallmark offerings – zero clutter, small plates, easy on the pocket, and hassle-free parking.

As in the past five seasons, the food show that promises to serve Asia in a bowl will have a balanced mix of familiar and new brands. It has heavy hitters such as Pa Pa Ya, Burma Burma and Kylin Experience. And it also Aerocity newbies Kampai, a stylish Japanese restaurant, and Plum, good life baron Priyank Sukhija’s foray into Pan Asian dining.

Commenting on his participation, Sukhija said, “I am opening a restaurant in Delhi after two years. And the AHM is just the right place to announce the fact.” Echoing Sukhija’s bullishness, Kampai’s young owner, Avantika Sinha Bahl, said, “AHM-VI should help us put the Aerocity on Delhi’s dining map.”

Other newcomers include the new Lite Bite Foods restaurant, You Mee; Pra Pra Pra Prankster, the Pan Asian restaurant from the creators of Prankster; Pikkle, the new offering from the promoter of Lanterns; and the two successful vegetarian newbies – Swad and Kiara: Soul Kitchen.

Asian Hawkers Market is a unique, one of its kind al fresco food festival that brings the best of Chinese, Japanese, Thai and South-East Asian cuisines under one roof. The three day fiesta from the 23rd- 25th of November promises to be a visceral trip with the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and experiences that could easily be mistaken for the streets of a busy South-East Asian market.