Using simple and genuine Sicilian ingredients form the basis of my art of cooking: Chef Agostino D’Angelo, Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea

Agostino D’Angelo, executive chef, Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea, born in Trapani, Sicily as a child enjoyed the traditional flavours and tastes of the island and also learnt the secrets of home-cooking. He reminisces his childhood when he used to spend hours with his grandmother at their rustic restaurant and in preparing Couscous. Chef D’Angelo was recently in Mumbai for a week-long culinary showcase of traditional Sicilian Cuisine being held at Vetro and Enoteca, the fine dining Italian restaurant in The Oberoi, Mumbai, on the sidelines of which, he spoke to Express Food & Hospitality to don light on his journey as a chef, and speak on Sicilian Cuisine and its diversity. Excerpts:

Revisiting the inspiration that led him into the culinary world, Chef Agostino D’Angelo says, “In Sicily, food holds great value as the families there, often on weekends, gather together and spend time talking to each other over lunch or dinner. Also during these get-togethers, we talk about what we will be having in the following day’s lunch or dinner. That is the cultural importance that food holds for Sicily.” Chef D’Angelo also remembers the yesteryears where as a child he used to wake up on Sunday mornings by smelling the aromas of the food cooked by his father.

“I started being in the kitchen when I was just 13. I explored and worked with a lot of places in and around Sicily. Later, I joined as a Chef with Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea in 2007 till 2012, after which, in order to learn new skills and techniques I moved out of Sicily to work with various boutique hotels in countries like the UK, California, Mexico, Sweden. After spending five years outside of the island, I decided to go back to Sicily and join Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea, where I had left my heart,” tells Chef D’Angelo about his journey in the culinary space until recently. The ingredients found in Sicily also have had a major role in inspiring him to become a chef, adds Chef D’Angelo. “I travel a lot in the world but I never find the ingredient like that found in Sicilia. Sorry to say that,” muses Chef D’Angelo.

Sicilian Cuisine predominantly is common to that of Italy but also has traces of other cultures like that of Arab, Greek and Spanish have existed on the island. Commenting on this, Chef D’Angelo says, “Trapani being very close to Tunisia, years ago, the fishermen from both the places used to meet in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea and often exchanged their recipes, due to which there is a lot of Arabic influence in our cuisine.” He says he learned Couscous, an Arabic dish from his birthplace, Trapani. Couscous which can be prepared using goat meat or vegetables, Chef D’Angelo likes to make it with fish which is also one of the signature dishes that he prepares at Belmond Villa Sant’Andrea. Moreover, Sicily has a lot of vegetarian delicacies in which aubergine (eggplant) and peppers are used. “My mother even now makes a lot of Caponata – a popular Sicilian eggplant dish – which we eat throughout the year,” says Chef D’Angelo about the popularity of vegetables in the island. As per Chef D’Angelo, using simple and genuine produce of Sicily are at the core of his art of cooking.

When asked about the popularity of Sicilian wines and their pairings with the cuisine, he says that they frequently use Marsala wine in the kitchen for many of their dishes. “Even in the Cannoli’s crust, we put the Marsala wine in its dough to give it the acidity. Marsala wine is usually paired with sweet dishes but there are also some dry Marsala wines that can be paired with seafood dishes.

Every dish that I make is created with some twist using different techniques so every dish has something new that I present to the patrons with,” tells Chef D’Angelo.

Talking about his favourite ingredient, Chef D’Angelo likes to use fresh Basil in almost all of his dishes. “I also like to use aubergine for it is available round-the-year. Its abundance is the reason we have the aubergine Parmigiana, aubergine Caponata, etc.,” he adds.

Advising the budding chefs from across the globe, he feels that being passionate while pursuing culinary arts as a profession is really important because it is not just a job but dictates a chef’s style of life. Sacrifice also forms a part of the same in terms of long working hours, less time to be spent with the family at home, among others,” adds Chef D’Angelo.

During his leisure time, Chef D’Angelo likes to go fishing and also play football with his colleagues from the hotel.