Union Agriculture Minister, Radha Mohan Singh unveils Mother Dairy’s first milk processing plant Bihar

Radha Mohan Singh, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, has recently inaugurated Mother Dairy’s state-of-the-art milk processing plant at Math Banwari, near Pipra Kothi in Motihari, Bihar. Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Bihar was the chief guest of the ceremony. The inaugural ceremony was also graced by Pramod Kumar, Tourism Minister, Government of Bihar, and; members of Legislative Assembly, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Shyam Babu Prasad Yadav, Sachindra Prasad Singh and Raju Tiwari along-with Dilip Rath, chairman, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Mother Dairy officials.

With the new facility, the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is now entering the state of Bihar with its famed poly pack milk, initially to be available across 6 districts East Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Vaishali and West Champaran.

In the year 2017, the Union Agriculture Minister had inaugurated the Bapudham Milk Producers Company, paving way for a streamlined and transparent milk collection system, wherein farmers started pouring milk, which was serviced to the markets of Delhi and Kolkata.

Today, Bapudham Milk Producers Company is associated with around 33000 dairy farmers from over 900 villages of East and West Champaran. Out of the total farmer count, 51 per cent is represented by women farmers. With a strength of 902 milk pooling points (MPP) and 23 Bulk milk Coolers (BMC), the current milk collection from the region has crossed the 70000 litres per day mark.

To further strengthen this initiative and development of dairy infrastructure in the region, Mother Dairy has come up with a milk processing plant in a record time of 11 months. Spread over an area of 4.5 acres, the newly built plant has a milk processing capacity of 1 lakh litres/day and entails an investment of around Rs 15 crore.

Speaking on the inaugral, Dilip Rath, chairman, NDDB, said, “NDDB, in its endeavour to support and increase the farmers’ income, is providing institutional support to develop the dairying practices across the region. The establishment of new milk processing facility is aimed to serve the purpose of providing a sustainable business model while enhancing the milk productivity in the region.”

“Formation of Bapudham Milk Producers Company has ensured remunerative returns with direct bank transfer. The farmers associated are also being assisted with interventions like Ration Balancing Program, A.I facilities, cattle feed & mineral mixture, etc. to further help in increasing the productivity of the animals,” he added.

Rath also thanked the Union Agriculture Minister, Radha Mohan Singh, for his personal involvement throughout and said that it is under his direction, the initiative aimed towards the prosperity of farmers of the region is now turning into reality.

The milk will be sourced locally from around 33,000 milk producers, who have been organised into ‘Bapudham Milk Producers Company’. Mother Dairy plans to sell around 20,000-25,000 litres per day by the end of 2019.

Commenting on the development, Sanjeev Khanna, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., said, “With the facility going functional, consumers across the region will now have access to Delhi/NCR’s favourite milk brand being available in close vicinity. The new facility houses equipment with latest technology to monitor and record all critical process parameters for ensuring milk quality on a continuous basis. The entire initiative is to establish a viable and sustainable business model of sourcing and marketing of fresh milk.”

Saugata Mitra, director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., elaborated, “With the new facility, Mother Dairy has entered the state of Bihar with its range of milk variants including Full Cream, Toned, Super T Standardised along-with the famed cow milk for consumers across 6 districts of North Bihar and will be made available at around 1000 retail outlets across these regions. We plan to sell around 20,000-25,000 litres per day by the end of 2019.”