‘Tour to Feast’ powered by Cox & Kings set to redefine culinary tourism

Indian cuisine is as diverse as the country itself. Each state has a distinctive culinary journey that reflects the rich cultural identity and fascinating history of India. Tour to Feast, powered by Cox & Kings has been launched to introduce travellers to unique handcrafted delicious journeys across India’s most popular culinary destinations, with a slice of history. Each of these journeys is designed and accompanied by hand-picked experts who will take travelers through the evolution of the indigenous cuisines of each region.

Speaking at the launch, Debolin Sen, head, Tour to Feast said, “Our distinctly crafted tours take travellers beyond just restaurant tastings, give a taste of a region’s culture through its cuisine. Whether you want to taste food through bazaars, food walks or home dining experiences, cook like a local or just curious to know about the origins of the most celebrated cuisines, we have all that covered under Tour to Feast which promises to offer authentic culinary experiences like no one else.”

Karan Anand, head, relationships, Cox & Kings said, “India is a haven for food lovers and each region’s culture can be best introduced through its food. We see a substantial increase in the number of tourists integrating culinary tours as part of their travel experiences. In India, each state has unique flavors, delectable cuisines and such amazing stories of bygone eras and their influence on food – the richness of these experiences needs to be presented in a very unique way and through a niche offering like Tour to Feast.”

To begin with, Tour to Feast will offer journeys across the most popular culinary destinations in India like Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaipur, Agra and Goa. Travellers can choose from an array of customised culinary holidays.

Tour to Feast custom-made Itineraries:

* Feast On lets you experience each destination to its fullest – from its historical monuments and bustling markets to cooking classes and sit-down meals with local chefs. This tour is for the traveller who doesn’t want to miss out on any of a destination’s diverse offerings, culinary or otherwise.

* Cook like a Local is for those who enjoy or want to learn how to cook a region’s cuisine and get a deeper understanding of the produce on offer. Expect a mix of cooking classes and demonstrations by local chefs and home cooks, market and farm tours, and fun cocktail workshops.

* Forgotten Worlds plunges travellers into a bygone era via heritage trails, cooking classes, home-dining experiences featuring forgotten recipes, and dying regional art forms. Hop on board to discover the heart of a destination, and understand what it was like before commercialisation took over.

* Foodscapes takes one through the various culinary pockets that make up a destination, giving a deeper understanding of the communities that call it home. Meet locals and learn quintessential home-style recipes, set out on heritage trails, and enjoy street food walks served with a slice of history.

* Eat Retreat is for those who want to get away from the rush hours and the pollution of a city and enjoy the gifts that nature has to offer. Indulge in organic farming activities, spice plantation tours, rustic meals, cooking workshops, and even yoga and meditation sessions.