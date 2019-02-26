Trending now

Third edition of Accor Showcase in India to be held in March

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

French hospitality major Accor will present the third edition of its exhibition and sales mission Accor Showcase at Mumbai and Delhi on March 13 and 15 respectively. More than 70 Accor hotels and resorts from over 23 countries are participating in the showcase. In Mumbai, the showcase will be held at Sofitel Mumbai BKC, while in Delhi it will be hosted at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity.

The Accor Showcase serves as a knowledge sharing platform to bring together industry representatives such as travel agents, wedding planners, corporate clients, tourism partners, and MICE organisers and Accor representatives from around the world to provide insights into the group’s hotels, new developments, products, and services to better serve outbound travellers.

Accor Showcase worldwide is entering its 16th year and this year’s Showcase in India will see exhibitors from countries such as Seychelles, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Hungary, New Zealand, Australia, Mauritius, Maldives, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Spain.

“In just three years, the Accor Showcase has become the most awaited event for the travel and tourism industry. With a chance to interact with multiple Accor hotels across brands and countries, the Showcase equips industry representatives with greater insights into the newly launched products and with information that enables them to position our hotels to top clients and partners in the market. We are excited to host the delegates from around the globe along with partners from the industry to make this year’s Showcase even more successful than before,” said Arif Patel, vice president sales, marketing, distribution & loyalty, Accor India & South Asia.

There will be representatives from some of the popular Accor properties such as Raffles Seychelles, Raffles Maldives, Rixos Premium Belek Antalya, Fairmont Monte Carlo, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, SO Sofitel Vienna, Fairmont Nairobi, Fairmont Dubai, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Fairmont & Swissotel the Stamford Singapore, Fairmont Marina Abu Dhabi, Swissôtel The Bosphorus Istanbul, Novotel & MGallery Phuket, MGallery Bangkok, Sofitel Budapest, Mövenpick Hotel Switzerland, Movenpick Colombo, Pullman Bali, Pullman Baku, Grand Mercure Bangkok, Novotel Madrid Center, Adagio Paris.

