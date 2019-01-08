The Tea and Food Festival, by Harvest Gold to be unveiled on January 12, 2019

The Tea and Food Festival, is all ready to kickstart on January 12 and 13, 2019 at Ansal Plaza Amphitheatre, Delhi. Tea known as much-loved beverage in the world, is paired with food to create unique combinations. At the event one can come across many discoveries, as tea undergoes a presentation in unique avatars, from across the country.

It showcases the world of tea, from the many varieties of tea, from the country’s finest tea providers, innovative tea flavours as well as workshops and activities around the beverage. The festival will also witness a variety of food accompaniments that enhance the experience of tea; as well as celebrate the popular food culture across a variety of cuisines.

The event is presented by Harvest Gold, while Nestle and Hindustan Times are the Associate Sponsors. Organic India is the Wellness Sponsor of the event.

The participant brands of the festival are, Teamonk Global, Namhah Tea, Tsa & Co, The Red Kettle, Green Fit, TE-A-ME, Chai Peeni Hai, Brew House, ITC, Twenty Four Seven, WAFL, Moktoo, Giani, Emoi, Too Yumm!, Café HameenAsto, Gowardhan Cheese, Vadapav Junction and more.

Amit Dutta, founder, Hues Lifestyle, Investee of Hutch Ventures, said, “Hues Lifestyle, an investee business for Hunch Ventures portfolio is delighted to host “The Tea and Food” Festival in Delhi. We are specialise in conceptualising end-to-end execution of event platforms across categories. Earlier on we have hosted lifestyle events like The Luxury Festival and The Yachting Festival. There is a lot of excitement taking place in the Tea & Food categories and we hope to showcase some of the best experiences from a bouquet of brands at this event. Starting from the first edition in Delhi, we aim to take it to different cities of India.”

The festival aims to bring the much-loved beverage in its many original and contemporary forms to the audience. Each brand will not only be showcasing a mind-boggling variety of tea, from loose tea, to tea bags, and infusions, but will also show the many varieties of tea and tea culture.

Visitors can find tea and food pairings across a vast variety of flavour profiles, innovative tea flavours, innovations around ‘Tea and Food’, as well as workshops and tasting experiences, and tea accessories. The festival is also a food lover’s fantasy, bringing together, a variety of cuisines through restaurants, pop-ups, QSR’s and cafes. There is also a complete section of wellness foods to sample.

Commenting on their association with the event, Taab A Siddiqi, chief operating officer, Harvest Gold, said, “The Tea & Food Festival, brings the best of gourmet experiences to people and take our brand message ‘Sabki Bread’ to newer heights.”

Abhinandan Dhoke, chief operating officer, Organic India, says, “Today, we face imminent threats of global climate change and a wealth of other ecological and social challenges, the preciousness of our planet and the importance of harmonious, thriving communities comes into sharp focus. When you buy one of our healing teas, supplements, foods or body products you are supporting your own wellbeing, alongside the health of some of India’s poorest farming communities.”

The event will witness music and cultural performances, theatre and stand-up comedy as well. It has been conceptualised to be an all-round experience.