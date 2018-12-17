Trending now

The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai celebrates 115 year this December

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai the iconic flagship of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and a defining city structure, has turn 115 this December. The legendary hotel hosted a Black Tie Charity Ball with live art auction of paintings from renowned artists such as Amrita Sher-Gil, M.F.Husain and many more.

Taljinder Singh, area director, Mumbai hotels and general manager, The Taj Mahal Palace, said, “For more than a century the Taj dome has anchored the Mumbai skyline and continues to stand tall as an epitome of bespoke luxury. Over the last hundred years, the hotel has made a fascinating journey and become synonymous with the city’s vibrant soul. We are very proud to be part of this milestone year and take forward its all-time legacy of philanthropy and larger social causes.”

The red carpet event was attended by leading celebrities like Janhavi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shobhaa De. It has also recreated the memory of the 1903 era with signature vintage cars displayed at the entrance. The guests received a warm welcome by showering of flower petals, with live jazz music and ballroom dancing.

The gala witnessed who’s who of the city for a charitable evening coupled with jazz, music and fine food. The highlight of the evening is a live auction consisting of art pieces donated and auctioned by Delhi-based art house, DAG. Complete proceeds of the art auction will be donated to the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT). Founded in the aftermath of the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, the objective of the Trust is to extend assistance to victims of terror, natural disasters, members of the armed forces and other services who demonstrate bravery in their line of work, and their family.

