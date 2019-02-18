The Imperial New Delhi installs Electronic Air Cleaners to improve IAQ

In a bid to improve the indoor air quality (IAQ) of the hotel in the National Capital, The Imperial New Delhi has recently installed Electronic Air Cleaners (EACs) for its Treated Fresh Air Unit (TFA) in the South East Wing and the gym area in the first phase of their initiative.

As per a statement by the hotel, the EACs, installed in almost 53 rooms and the gym area, reduce the Particulate Matter 2.5 level by 85 per cent and are fitted with filterless technology hence discarding filter changes.

Commenting on the development, Vijay Wanchoo, Sr. Executive VP and GM, The Imperial New Delhi, said, “At a time when there has been enough discourse on the poor air quality in the city, we at The Imperial New Delhi prioritise the well being of our guests and associates above all. We understand that the onus to provide the best lies with us, which is why we have installed Electronic Air Cleaners for Treated Fresh Air Unit (TFA) in our South East Wing which comprises of almost 53 rooms and the gym area to improve the indoor air quality. This is the first phase in a revolutionary project that we have undertaken to ensure that the air quality in the hotel can be monitored round the clock.”

“We have just taken the first step in the journey to deliver holistic excellence and we hope to set a new benchmark on a global scale by providing the best indoor air quality to our guests and staff,” added Wanchoo.