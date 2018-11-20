Ashish Verma, founding director, Kalyan F&B speaks about the company’s future roadmap

Ashish Verma, founding director – Kalyan F&B speaks about the response to the company’s coconut products under the brand ‘be’ and the future roadmap

What has been the response to ‘be’ coconut products from the India market? Which regions showed the most sales?

The ‘be products have received an overwhelming response in the Indian market. We are constantly working towards adding more variants and categories of products. Our focus majorly lies in the Northern region of India especially because coconut farming is not common in this area. However, we plan to have a presence pan India in the coming years.

How do you retail your products?

‘Be’ products are being retailed both online and offline to cater to our consumers in all Tier I and II cities. They are available on the shelves of brick and mortar retailers like Le Marche, Modern Bazaar, Foodhall, etc. The products are also available on online marketplaces like Amazon.in and Big Basket.

What other products are you planning to introduce in the India market? And from which country?

We would only be focusing on ‘be’ products as of now to create a niche for the brand amongst its target audience. We want to set a benchmark of quality for these products in the Indian market and then enter into a new category.

What are the future plans of the company?

We aim at importing more high quality products into the Indian market. We are in the process of identifying products from different countries which would match Indian taste buds and will be of interest to Indian consumers.

What are your insights on the future of food retail in India?

The food retailing industry has great scope and potential in the Indian market with the increasing awareness amongst the consumer. The Indian audience is now well versed with products available globally and their benefits. However, there will be a visible division in the offline retail outlets, which to some extent has already begun. Stores like Le Marche, Foodhall,etc, focus more on stocking the imported products whereas the other retail outlets are more inclined towards home grown consumer brands. The clear segregation helps the consumers in understanding the availability of the products.