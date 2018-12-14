The Fern Residency Mumbai endeavours to become zero carbon footprint hotel

The Fern Residency Mumbai is doing its level best to reduce its carbon footprint and has adopted a number of environment friendly practices to ensure that it reaches its ultimate goal of becoming a zero carbon footprint hotel.

As per Raj Shetty, general manager, The Fern Residency, Mumbai, one of the foremost measures adopted by the hotel is setting up a bottling plant. The hotel has eliminated the use of packaged water and is providing water in glass bottles in the rooms and restaurant. Water is purified in the ionizing machine set up in the plant.

The hotel has identified a few core issues in the area of environment sustainability and has been endeavoring hard to achieve success in it.

According to Shetty, the issue of plastic usage is one of the grave concerns which requires global commitment and collaborative action. Various other measures taken up by the hotel includes; banning the use of disposable or single-use plastics like plastic water bottles, straws and replacing plastic bags with paper bags, plastic cutlery with wooden cutlery, for take-away.

The hotel has also changed biodegradable plastic containers with more eco-friendly options like containers made of corn starch or sugarcane. Replaced plastics straws and stirrers with steel and paper straws and wooden stirrers.

The hotel has been doing its bit and has inculcated environment friendly ethos among its employees so that they can spread the message to the guests as well as society at large.