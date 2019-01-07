The Fern Hotels & Resorts to expand in India & Nepal with 20 new hotels

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain is all set to open 20 Fern and Beacon hotels across India and Nepal in the year 2019. As per, Suhail Kannampilly, COO of the company, out of these 20 hotels, two will be opened in Nepal, one in Kathmandu and second in Bharatpur.

Kannampilly, said, “With the opening of these hotels the tally of the hotels managed by us will climb to 76 hotels, and we are well on our target to open 100 hotels by the year 2020. Our team has been working tirelessly on our Mission 2020 of reaching the hundred mark and I am pretty confident of achieving the same.”

The 20 new hotels expected to open in the current year are located in Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bharatpur (Nepal), Bhopal, Goa (Verna), Indore, Karad, Kathmandu, Kolhapur, Kumbhalgarh, Lonavala (2 hotels), Manali, Morbi, Polo Forest (Gujarat), Sarnath (Varanasi), Satara, Shivamogga, Solapur and Surat.

In the year 2018 the brand forayed into cities like Belgaum, Bhuj, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Madhavpur (Gujarat), New Delhi, Parbhani (Maharashtra), besides taking over the operations of a hotel in Kathmandu. The footprint of the brand was further established in locations like Goa, Jaipur, Rajkot and Udaipur, where the company opened second and third hotels in the same city.

Currently the company manages 56 Fern and Beacon hotels in 37 locations across India, Nepal and Seychelles. The group is at the forefront of responsible hospitality and sustainable tourism across Asia, Middle East and Africa.