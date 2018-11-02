The Fern Hotels & Resorts launches properties in Jaipur, Dwarka and Bhuj

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has launched three new properties in Jaipur, Dwarka and Bhuj, thereby taking the tally of operational properties to 56 hotels in 37 locations. All the three properties operate under the Fern brand. Last month the company opened two new properties in Madhavpur (Gujarat) and Parbhani (Maharashtra).

The Fern Residency, Jaipur is a midscale hotel located in the city centre of Jaipur and is the second hotel in the Pink City. The hotel has 85 well-appointed rooms with contemporary design. Dining options include a multi-cuisine restaurant-Aura and a RestoBar-100 ft Above. The large banquet facility-Emerald is equipped with the latest business services for conferences and social events.

The Fern Sattva Resort, Dwarka is an eco-friendly luxury resort spread over three acres with 81 luxurious rooms and suites. The facilities include a Krishna Temple inside the property, Urban Nirvana-Herbal spa and wellness centre, a multipurpose sports court, a gaming zone, a kids play area, swimming pool and gym.The hotel has Tandul Bhog-the saatvik restaurant, Flute Café-the only 24 hrs sea-facing café in Dwarka, Agashi-the terrace tea/coffee lounge with sea views, Sudharma Sabha conference hall, Vrundavan-the lawns which is ideal for saptahs, kathas, weddings and social gatherings.

The Fern Residency, Bhuj, is a mid-scale 43-room hotel offering contemporary accommodations with chic interiors. Other attractions at the hotel are a finely-designed multi-cuisine restaurant, three state-of-art banquet halls, a swimming pool and poolside lawns. The hotel is situated in the Madhapar area, just 5 km from the city centre.