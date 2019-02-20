Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

We need to make our future chefs…

Latest Updates

The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens Beacon branded resort in Lonavla

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain, The Fern Hotels & Resorts has launched Viola Beacon Resort in Lonavla, Maharashtra marking to be the 56th hotel being managed by the company.

The 40 keys hotel is located just 6.5 km from the Lonavla Market and is amidst sylvan green surroundings off the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway in the Waksai-Maval area of Lonavla. Along with the in-room amenities and design, the hotel also boasts of a coffee shop and pillar-less banquet hall.

Conversation Café is a 40-cover all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant located on the first floor of the hotel. It offers a wide range of local and global F&B selections.

Commenting on the hotel company’s expansion plans, Suhail Kannampilly, COO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, said, “This is the first hotel opened by the company this year. We plan to open more than 20 properties this year.”

Related posts

The Park Hotels to manage Sahara Palace Marrakech

Mohit Rathod

IHCL empowers women weavers of Varanasi

EF&H Staff-Delhi

ITDC signs an MoU with Assam Down Town University, Guwahati

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More