The Fern Hotels & Resorts opens Beacon branded resort in Lonavla

India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain, The Fern Hotels & Resorts has launched Viola Beacon Resort in Lonavla, Maharashtra marking to be the 56th hotel being managed by the company.

The 40 keys hotel is located just 6.5 km from the Lonavla Market and is amidst sylvan green surroundings off the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway in the Waksai-Maval area of Lonavla. Along with the in-room amenities and design, the hotel also boasts of a coffee shop and pillar-less banquet hall.

Conversation Café is a 40-cover all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant located on the first floor of the hotel. It offers a wide range of local and global F&B selections.

Commenting on the hotel company’s expansion plans, Suhail Kannampilly, COO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, said, “This is the first hotel opened by the company this year. We plan to open more than 20 properties this year.”